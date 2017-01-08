Winter watch: 32 new shows heating up the TV landscape this season

Winter means finding any excuse not to leave your home, and luckily, there are 32 reasons not to budge from your couch this season.
Hitting the small screen are more period dramas trying to fill the still-open "Downton Abbey" void, a couple of shows starring "Game of Thrones" alums to make the wait until Season 7 a teeny bit more bearable and enough reboots and spinoffs to make you think Hollywood has exhausted all original ideas.
Dates, times subject to change.
Jan. 10
Taboo
9 p.m. FX
In 1814, adventurer James Keziah Delaney (Tom Hardy) returns home to London from Africa to run his father’s shipping empire. Conspiracy and murder come with it, but he’s a dangerous man himself.
» Like: “Peaky Blinders” but 100 years earlier and set in London
Jan. 12
My Kitchen Rules
8 p.m. Fox
Celebrity duos take turns hosting dinner parties to impress their fellow competitors and two chef judges. Celebrities include Lance Bass, Brandy & Ray J, Andrew Dice Clay, Brandi Glanville and Naomi Judd.
» Like: “Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party” turned competitive
Jan. 12
Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian
7 p.m. E!
Khloe Kardashian helps people get fit and get back at those who hurt their self-esteem (exes, parents, etc.) by working toward their “revenge body.”
» Like: “The Biggest Loser” meets “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”
Jan. 13
Sneaky Pete
Amazon
When a con man (Giovanni Ribisi) gets out of prison, he assumes the identity of his cellmate, Pete, to escape the gangster (Bryan Cranston) he stole from. He seeks out Pete’s estranged, dysfunctional family, who have secrets of their own.
» Like: A grittier, less corporate “White Collar”
Jan. 13
A Series of Unfortunate Events
Netflix
Increasingly miserable things happen to the orphaned Baudelaire children after they are sent to live with the evil Count Olaf (Neil Patrick Harris).
» Like: Those books gathering dust on your childhood bookshelf
Jan. 15
The Young Pope
8 p.m. HBO
This show hasn’t premiered yet, and it’s already a meme. The pope is young! And American! And Jude Law!
» Like: A modern-day “The Borgias”
Jan. 15
Victoria
8 p.m. PBS
Just a teenager when she becomes queen of England, Victoria (Jenna Coleman) quickly learns how to navigate British and world politics as she becomes the most powerful woman in the world.
» Like: “The Young Victoria” movie extended over a series
Jan. 18
Six
9 p.m. History
This scripted mini-series is inspired by real-life SEAL Team 6 missions. The series starts with former member Richard Taggart (Walton Goggins), who is captured when a Nigerian girls school is attacked, and his former team members set out to rescue him.
» Like: “Zero Dark Thirty” expanded to a TV series
Jan. 20
Frontier
Netflix
This series centers on the fur trade in 1700s North America and in particular Declan Harp (Jason Momoa), a half-Irish, half-Native American outlaw who has turned on his former employer, Hudson’s Bay Company.
» Like: “The Revenant” minus Leonardo DiCaprio
Jan. 22
Hunted
after the AFC championship, CBS
Nine teams of “fugitives” try to escape a team of law enforcement agents by going off the grid for 28 days in the southeastern U.S. If they aren’t caught, a $250,000 prize could be theirs.
» Like: “The Amazing Race” + “Criminal Minds”
Jan. 26
Riverdale
8 p.m. The CW
Based on the Archie Comics characters, this series is a darker take on wholesome Riverdale after a murder exposes the darkness in the small town.
» Like: Every other teen drama on The CW
Jan. 27
Z: The Beginning of Everything
Amazon
The high-flying and tempestuous relationship of Zelda and F. Scott Fitzgerald takes center stage as Zelda (Christina Ricci) establishes herself as the original flapper and F. Scott (David Hoflin) struggles with his success as a writer.
» Like: “The Great Gatsby” minus Leonardo DiCaprio
Feb. 2
Powerless
7:30 p.m. NBC
In a world where superheroes exist, normal people kind of get the shaft. But Emily Locke (Vanessa Hudgens) has ideas on how to make the superpower-less citizens of Charm City feel safer.
» Like: “The Office” with superheroes
Feb. 2
Superior Donuts
7:30 p.m. CBS
Arthur (Judd Hirsch) has owned a doughnut shop in Chicago since 1969. Franco (Jermaine Fowler) helps bring the shop into the 21st century.
» Like: The scripted, Chicago version of “The Great British Bake Off”
Feb. 2
Training Day
9 p.m. CBS
Set 15 years after the movie, Det. Frank Rourke (Bill Paxton) heads a special unit dedicated to tracking L.A.’s most dangerous criminals. But his tactics causes the LAPD to plant a cop, Kyle Craig (Justin Cornwell), as a trainee in Rourke’s unit to spy on him.
» Like: Any cop procedural currently on TV
Feb. 3
Santa Clarita Diet
Netflix
Sheila (Drew Barrymore) and Joel’s (Timothy Olyphant) discontent married life is disrupted when she becomes a zombie.
» Like: A comedic “The Walking Dead”
Feb. 5
24: Legacy
after the Super Bowl, Fox
This “24” spinoff centers on Sgt. Eric Carter (Corey Hawkins), whose team of U.S Army Rangers killed a terrorist leader in Yemen. Now back in the U.S., his team and their families have become targets of retaliation. Intelligence officer Rebecca Ingram (Miranda Otto) is enlisted by Carter to help stop the attacks.
» Like: “24” minus Jack Bauer
Feb. 6
APB
8 p.m. Fox
With the Chicago Police Department no longer able to control crime and after his best friend is murdered, billionaire engineer Gideon Reeves (Justin Kirk) makes a deal with the CPD’s 13th District to fund a cutting-edge way to fight crime.
» Like: “Chicago P.D.” + “Person of Interest”
Feb. 7
Detroiters
Comedy Central
Sam Duvet (Sam Richardson) and Tim Cramblin (Tim Robinson) are small-time ad men and BFFs, loyal to each other and the city of Detroit. Hijinks ensue as they try to land their first big-time client, including a Chrysler brand executive (executive producer Jason Sudeikis).
» Like: A less glamorous “Mad Men”
Feb. 7
Imposters
9 p.m. Bravo
Con-artist Maddie (Inbar Lavi) uses people, disappearing from their lives after robbing them of everything, including their hearts. But three of them (Rob Heaps, Parker Young and Marianne Rendon) team up to track her down.
» Like: “The Catch”
Feb. 8
Legion
9 p.m. FX
David Haller (Dan Stevens) has spent his life in psychiatric hospitals after being diagnosed with schizophrenia. After meeting new patient Syd (Rachel Keller), he realizes the voices he hears and visions he sees are because he’s a mutant.
» Like: “Heroes” but darker
Feb. 8
So Cosmo
7 p.m. E!
What’s it like to work at Cosmopolitan magazine? “It’s full of deep fabulosity,” says editor-in-chief Joanna Coles, who heads a staff that’s full of drama, cut-throat competition and a life straight out of the glossy pages of a magazine.
» Like: The E! version of “The Devil Wear Prada”
Feb. 15
Doubt
9 p.m. CBS
Sadie Ellis (Katherine Heigl) is an attorney at a small law firm who’s falling for a client accused of murdering his girlfriend 24 years ago, so she must prove his innocence even though she has doubts herself. Laverne Cox also stars as Cameron Wirth, a transgender Ivy League graduate working for the firm.
» Like: Any legal drama currently on TV
Feb. 19
Big Little Lies
8 p.m. HBO
A star-studded cast heads this adaptation of Liane Moriarty’s best-seller. Three moms (Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman and Shailene Woodley) seemingly have perfect lives, but behind the facades they present to the public, their lives and control are unraveling, possibly to the point of murder.
» Like: A scripted version of “Real Housewives”
Feb. 19
The Good Fight
CBS All Access
A year after the events of the “Good Wife” finale, a scam has caused the financial ruin of Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski). She and her goddaughter Maia (Rose Leslie) join Lucca Quinn (Cush Jumbo) at another Chicago law firm.
» Like: “The Good Wife,” possibly even more stylish
Feb. 19
Crashing
9:30 p.m. HBO
After finding out his wife is cheating on him, stand-up comic Pete (Pete Holmes) tries to make something out of his career while crashing on his friends’ couches. T.J. Miller and Sarah Silverman guest-star.
» Like: A scripted version of “Last Comic Standing”
Feb. 23
The Blacklist: Redemption
9 p.m. NBC
The names on Red’s list have come together to form a team of mercenaries who try to make up for their past wrongs by doing good. Scottie Hargrave (Famke Janssen) heads the team, Halcyon Aegis, which Blacklist undercover operative Tom Keen (Ryan Eggold) joins.
» Like: “Suicide Squad” minus superheroes
Feb. 27
Taken
9 p.m. NBC
The meme-worthy Bryan Mills gets a reboot in this series that explores how Bryan (Clive Standen) got his “very particular set of skills”: After his sister is killed in an attack on a train but he saves the 93 other passengers, Bryan is recruited to join a covert operation.
» Like: “Taken” minus Liam Neeson
March
Brown Girls
web series
Set in Chicago, this web series follows friends Leila (Nabila Hossain), a South Asian-American writer, and Patricia (Sonia Denis), an African-American musician, trying to figure out their lives and the “messiness” of being in their mid-20s.
» Like: “Broad City” meets “Insecure”
March 5
Chicago Justice
8 p.m. NBC
Dick Wolf’s “Chicago” franchise keeps expanding, this time focusing on the state’s attorney’s special prosecutions bureau. Deputy chief of the bureau is Peter Stone (Philip Winchester), son of “Law and Order’s” Ben Stone, who butts heads with Cook County State’s Attorney Mark Jefferies (Carl Weathers).
» Like: “The Good Wife,” “Law & Order”
March 7
Trial and Error
8:30 p.m. NBC
New York lawyer Josh (Nicholas D’Agosto) finds himself in a tiny Southern town for his first big case, defending an eccentric professor (John Lithgow) in a murder trial. Mockumentary style.
» Like: “Making a Murderer” getting “The Office” treatment. Literally.
March 17
Marvel’s Iron Fist
Netflix
The fourth Marvel Cinematic Universe tie-in (joining “Daredevil,” “Jessica Jones” and “Luke Cage”) features Danny Rand (Finn Jones), a martial arts expert who can call on the power of the Iron Fist. He returns to New York after 15 years missing, but has to choose between serving his family’s legacy or as the Iron Fist.
» Like: “Batman Begins”
Already airing
The Mick
7 p.m. Tuesdays, Fox
Star
8 p.m. Wednesdays, Fox
Emerald City
8 p.m. Fridays, NBC
Ransom
7 p.m. Saturdays, CBS
One Day at a Time
Netflix
