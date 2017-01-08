Winter watch: 32 new shows heating up the TV landscape this season

Winter means finding any excuse not to leave your home, and luckily, there are 32 reasons not to budge from your couch this season.

Hitting the small screen are more period dramas trying to fill the still-open "Downton Abbey" void, a couple of shows starring "Game of Thrones" alums to make the wait until Season 7 a teeny bit more bearable and enough reboots and spinoffs to make you think Hollywood has exhausted all original ideas.

Jan. 10

Taboo

9 p.m. FX

In 1814, adventurer James Keziah Delaney (Tom Hardy) returns home to London from Africa to run his father’s shipping empire. Conspiracy and murder come with it, but he’s a dangerous man himself.

» Like: “Peaky Blinders” but 100 years earlier and set in London

Jan. 12

My Kitchen Rules

8 p.m. Fox

Celebrity duos take turns hosting dinner parties to impress their fellow competitors and two chef judges. Celebrities include Lance Bass, Brandy & Ray J, Andrew Dice Clay, Brandi Glanville and Naomi Judd.

» Like: “Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party” turned competitive

Jan. 12

Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian

7 p.m. E!

Khloe Kardashian helps people get fit and get back at those who hurt their self-esteem (exes, parents, etc.) by working toward their “revenge body.”

» Like: “The Biggest Loser” meets “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”



Jan. 13

Sneaky Pete

Amazon

When a con man (Giovanni Ribisi) gets out of prison, he assumes the identity of his cellmate, Pete, to escape the gangster (Bryan Cranston) he stole from. He seeks out Pete’s estranged, dysfunctional family, who have secrets of their own.

» Like: A grittier, less corporate “White Collar”

Jan. 13

A Series of Unfortunate Events

Netflix

Increasingly miserable things happen to the orphaned Baudelaire children after they are sent to live with the evil Count Olaf (Neil Patrick Harris).

» Like: Those books gathering dust on your childhood bookshelf

Jan. 15

The Young Pope

8 p.m. HBO

This show hasn’t premiered yet, and it’s already a meme. The pope is young! And American! And Jude Law!

» Like: A modern-day “The Borgias”

Jan. 15

Victoria

8 p.m. PBS

Just a teenager when she becomes queen of England, Victoria (Jenna Coleman) quickly learns how to navigate British and world politics as she becomes the most powerful woman in the world.

» Like: “The Young Victoria” movie extended over a series

Jan. 18

Six

9 p.m. History

This scripted mini-series is inspired by real-life SEAL Team 6 missions. The series starts with former member Richard Taggart (Walton Goggins), who is captured when a Nigerian girls school is attacked, and his former team members set out to rescue him.

» Like: “Zero Dark Thirty” expanded to a TV series

Jan. 20

Frontier

Netflix

This series centers on the fur trade in 1700s North America and in particular Declan Harp (Jason Momoa), a half-Irish, half-Native American outlaw who has turned on his former employer, Hudson’s Bay Company.

» Like: “The Revenant” minus Leonardo DiCaprio

Jan. 22

Hunted

after the AFC championship, CBS

Nine teams of “fugitives” try to escape a team of law enforcement agents by going off the grid for 28 days in the southeastern U.S. If they aren’t caught, a $250,000 prize could be theirs.

» Like: “The Amazing Race” + “Criminal Minds”

Jan. 26

Riverdale

8 p.m. The CW

Based on the Archie Comics characters, this series is a darker take on wholesome Riverdale after a murder exposes the darkness in the small town.

» Like: Every other teen drama on The CW

Jan. 27

Z: The Beginning of Everything

Amazon

The high-flying and tempestuous relationship of Zelda and F. Scott Fitzgerald takes center stage as Zelda (Christina Ricci) establishes herself as the original flapper and F. Scott (David Hoflin) struggles with his success as a writer.

» Like: “The Great Gatsby” minus Leonardo DiCaprio

Feb. 2

Powerless

7:30 p.m. NBC

In a world where superheroes exist, normal people kind of get the shaft. But Emily Locke (Vanessa Hudgens) has ideas on how to make the superpower-less citizens of Charm City feel safer.

» Like: “The Office” with superheroes

Feb. 2

Superior Donuts

7:30 p.m. CBS

Arthur (Judd Hirsch) has owned a doughnut shop in Chicago since 1969. Franco (Jermaine Fowler) helps bring the shop into the 21st century.

» Like: The scripted, Chicago version of “The Great British Bake Off”

Feb. 2

Training Day

9 p.m. CBS

Set 15 years after the movie, Det. Frank Rourke (Bill Paxton) heads a special unit dedicated to tracking L.A.’s most dangerous criminals. But his tactics causes the LAPD to plant a cop, Kyle Craig (Justin Cornwell), as a trainee in Rourke’s unit to spy on him.

» Like: Any cop procedural currently on TV

Feb. 3

Santa Clarita Diet

Netflix

Sheila (Drew Barrymore) and Joel’s (Timothy Olyphant) discontent married life is disrupted when she becomes a zombie.

» Like: A comedic “The Walking Dead”

Feb. 5

24: Legacy

after the Super Bowl, Fox

This “24” spinoff centers on Sgt. Eric Carter (Corey Hawkins), whose team of U.S Army Rangers killed a terrorist leader in Yemen. Now back in the U.S., his team and their families have become targets of retaliation. Intelligence officer Rebecca Ingram (Miranda Otto) is enlisted by Carter to help stop the attacks.

» Like: “24” minus Jack Bauer

Feb. 6

APB

8 p.m. Fox

With the Chicago Police Department no longer able to control crime and after his best friend is murdered, billionaire engineer Gideon Reeves (Justin Kirk) makes a deal with the CPD’s 13th District to fund a cutting-edge way to fight crime.

» Like: “Chicago P.D.” + “Person of Interest”