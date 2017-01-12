'Sherlock' vs. 'Elementary' vs. 'House': Which modern Holmes adaptation is the best?

Sherlock Holmes has captivated people since he first appeared on the page nearly 130 years ago. Adaptations abound: books, movies, TV shows—it seems like we’ll never get tired of different iterations of the famous detective. But in the past 15 years, three TV shows have taken a swipe at modernizing Holmes: Fox’s “House,” BBC’s “Sherlock” and CBS’ “Elementary.” With the finale of “Sherlock’s” fourth season airing Sunday, we asked ourselves: Which show does it best? We broke them down into the quintessential Holmesian categories to decide.

Holmes

House: Dr. Gregory House is perhaps the most acerbic version of Sherlock Holmes. His lack of empathy for others is more galling considering that he works in medicine and is trying to save lives (rather than figure out who ended them).

Sherlock: Young with floppy hair, Sherlock doesn’t look much like the pipe-smoking Holmes we’re accustomed to. But his ridiculously quick mind, caustic wit and general disdain for others are right on point.

Elementary: Addiction is at the forefront of this Holmes narrative—when we meet the detective, he has just exited rehab. Holmes is still both brilliant and dismissive, but notably, he doesn’t have a hard time reading human emotions, as Sherlock adaptations often do.

Watson

House: Watson is Wilson, another doctor in the hospital who doesn’t work with House but is his best friend and often serves as his sounding board and moral compass. Additionally, “House” stretches the format further by having a team of three (sometimes four) doctors report to House, adding many voices.

Sherlock: This Watson is true to form—a former army doctor who keeps Sherlock grounded, marvels at his brilliance and saves him from himself on occasion. Their dynamic is comedic, but also the heart of the show.

Elementary: John Watson is actually Joan Watson, a former surgeon turned sober companion meant to keep Holmes in recovery. Though she’s impressed by his deductions, Joan spends more time calling Holmes out on his crap than being awed by his abilities.

Twist

House: The big shakeup here is moving the Sherlock Holmes dynamic into the medical field, rather than solving crimes. House and his team work in diagnostic medicine, meaning they solve medical mysteries. This does add a whole new lens to an old story.

Sherlock: True to its original, “Sherlock” updates only to exist in modern-day London. The show does a great job using graphics and interesting visuals to demonstrate Sherlock’s deductions for the audience, as well as incorporating technology into the story in innovative and compelling ways.

Elementary: The show flips the script in two major ways: by making Watson a woman and by shifting the setting to New York City rather than London. The British feel of the show is distinctly lost in this change, while New York isn’t remarkably showcased, but Watson’s alteration is gripping.

Chemistry

House: As House, Hugh Laurie found different facets of each relationship in the show. His bond with Wilson (Robert Sean Leonard), his tension with Foreman (Omar Epps) and his needling of Cameron (Jennifer Morrison) are all engaging. And when things threaten to go stale around the third season, the show shifts House’s team and brings in new characters with new dynamics.

Sherlock: The selling point of the show is the amazing rapport between Sherlock (Benedict Cumberbatch) and John (Martin Freeman). Though the storytelling methods are strong, the dynamic between the two characters is what sets this adaptation apart.

Elementary: The most interesting thing about “Elementary” is the dynamic between Holmes (Jonny Lee Miller) and Watson (Lucy Liu)—rather than a protagonist and sidekick, the two are formidable equals with their own strengths and weaknesses. As a woman, Joan opens up opportunities for Watson that men never did.

Format

House: The show ran for eight seasons—177 episodes—with the majority focusing on a medical case (or two) per episode, but some arcs stretching out longer. House’s addiction is woven throughout the series, as well as relationships with and between the doctors he works with.

Sherlock: Four seasons of three 90-minute episodes each. Rather than episodes, each installment is like a movie in its own right, though major villains and themes play roles across seasons and the series as a whole. With only three episodes in a season, a lot is packed into every one (to great and sometimes not-so-great effect).

Elementary: Currently in its fifth season, “Elementary” is a fairly routine procedural, using the common “case of the week” format. While there are arcs and character growth outside these cases, sometimes the show risks feeling a little too routine.

Verdict?

These things are, of course, a matter of personal preference, but it’s hard to deny “Sherlock” is the most ambitious, while still capturing the original spirit and chemistry of the canon. Some missteps are made, but with great risk comes great reward, and “Sherlock” is the most rewarding of the three shows.

