16 TV shows that set (or followed) trends in 2016, and how we watched them

Success is a tricky thing with TV. Once a show finds it, not only does it have to try to replicate that success week after week, season after season, it also has to compete with dozens of new shows trying to do the same thing, but bigger and better. So as networks and streaming services try to outdo each other, they also end up copying each other quite a bit. Here are a few trends we saw on the small screen in 2016, and which shows followed the trend in a way that was golden age of television material, a shining silver example or crap that should be canceled.

ANTHOLOGIES

GOLD: The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

This show had everything: a sensational trial, celebrity power (both characters and actors) and good timing with a familiar story that we were ready to revisit.

SILVER: American Horror Story

The show consistently draws viewers and high ratings, and Ryan Murphy keeps both viewers and his core cast of returning actors guessing on what new characters and stories he’ll come up with next. It was renewed for a seventh season in October.

CANCELED: True Detective

Vanity Fair reported in May that “True Detective” was all but officially done after HBO replaced its head of programming, who had overseen the rushed and disappointing second season in 2015. The network still has a deal with creator Nic Pizzolatto, but it probably won’t be “True Detective” Season 3.

REVIVALS

GOLD: Gilmore Girls

OK, we all agree that Rory was the worst in this, but overall, this trip back to Stars Hollow was satisfying, provided closure to how the series originally ended and was perfectly timed for holiday viewing.

SILVER: The X-Files

It was more nostalgia than a juicy plot that drove the need to check in on Mulder and Scully, but sometimes that’s all you need. If stars David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson can get their schedules sorted out and a stronger storyline, Season 11 could be something else.

(SHOULD BE) CANCELED: Fuller House

It could have been so good! But alas, cheese triumphed over charm, and what should have been a fond revisit with the Tanner family became a too self-aware, forced and fake update. If that’s your thing, though, Season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.

SECOND CHANCES

GOLD: The Mindy Project (saved by Hulu)

“Mindy” is a beloved show, but it wasn’t pulling in the number of viewers it needed to keep it on air on Fox. Enter Hulu, which saved the show for the 2015-16 season, making sure that one of the few shows starring and created by a woman of color wasn’t canceled.

SILVER: Nashville (saved by CMT)

“Nashville’s” devoted fans weren’t enough in number to save it from ABC’s ax this summer, but luckily CMT quickly swooped in to save the country music drama. CMT also later announced that new episodes will be available on Hulu after they air.

CANCELED: All the shows that didn’t get saved

Let’s pour one out for all the shows that won’t get a second life on a streaming service no matter how many signatures their petitions get on change.org. This is for “Agent Carter,” “Penny Dreadful,” “Limitless,” [insert your favorite show that got canceled here].

CALLING IT QUITS

GOLD: Downton Abbey

“Downton Abbey” practiced what it preached and bowed out at the appropriate time, with dignity and grace. The PBS powerhouse could have gone on for several more seasons, but instead of sacrificing quality for quantity, it went out on top.

SILVER: The Good Wife

“The Good Wife” is one of those rare TV shows that had millions of viewers and was critically acclaimed. The show’s creators said they envisioned a seven-season run for the show, and they were able to see their plan through to the end.

(SHOULD'VE BEEN) CANCELED (YEARS AGO): American Idol

This was still on in 2016? Rare is the show that can make it more than a decade and still bring something new, exciting and worth watching. This one long outstayed its welcome and its relevance. Can you even name a winner from this decade?

EYEING THE THRONE

GOLD: This is Us « Parenthood

After “Parenthood” ended last year, there was a lack of tear-inducing, heartwarming family drama. Then “This is Us” entered the scene and unfroze our stone-cold hearts, and we rediscovered our ability to cry.

SILVER: Westworld « Game of Thrones

With an end date in sight for “Game of Thrones,” HBO needs a new epic series to take its place. “Westworld” certainly isn’t lacking in ambition, scope or cost, but the jury’s still out on whether it can capture the imagination and loyalty of a fan base like “Game of Thrones.”

CANCELED: Vinyl, Good Girls Revolt « Mad Men

“Mad Men” and “Vinyl” both featured a male character trying to figure out his role in his profession and in society while trying to hide a deep, dark secret. “Good Girls Revolt” was basically a Peggy Olson spinoff. But neither show had the nuance and subtle commentary of “Mad Men,” and critics and viewers just didn’t fall in love with them.

