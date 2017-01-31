15 Netflix titles to queue up on Valentine's Day, no matter your relationship status

Whether you’re single or taken, going out on Valentine’s Day can be a struggle. Reservations are hard to come by, everything is marked up and the pressure to be in love—the kind that’s perfectly Instagrammable—is overwhelming. If you’d rather skip the pressure, we say stay in on the couch. Netflix can make for a perfectly suitable Valentine’s Day date, so long as you plan ahead to avoid the dreaded hour-long scroll.

A ROMANTIC (AND FREE) NIGHT AT HOME

1. Adventureland: This weird and lovely indie is more of a coming-of-age tale than a love story, but Kristen Stewart and Jesse Eisenberg supply a surprisingly romantic feel.

2. Sing Street: Despite it being nominated for a Golden Globe, not a lot of people are talking about this sweet and optimistically romantic movie, but it’s great.

3. Blue is the Warmest Color: You have to commit to this one: It’s three hours and in French. But the story of two young women who fall in love in Paris is one of the most captivating and devastating romantic films out there.

4. The Office: If you’re not feeling a movie, watch the best Pam and Jim episodes from Seasons 2 and 3 to get that true love vibe you’re going for.

5. Step Up: Hear us out. It may have spawned a million sequels, but you can watch the true original, where Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan actually first fell in love.

THROWBACK MOVIE MARATHON

1. 10 Things I Hate About You: Baby Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Julia Stiles and Heath Ledger will charm you with their witty high school meets Shakespeare mash-up.

2. How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days: Probably the most quintessential rom-com in existence.

3. Clueless: Another ‘90s gem, enjoy classic lines like “As if” while marveling at Paul Rudd’s agelessness.

4. Bridget Jones’s Diary: A boyfriend might not find Bridget charming or relatable, but you and your friends know better.

5. High School Musical: Sometimes you just have to sit back and laugh at what you were into as a kid. “The Lizzie McGuire Movie” will also serve this purpose.

THE ANTI-LOVE CELEBRATION

1. Heathers: What’s your damage, Heather? Love is not a part of high school.

2. Pulp Fiction: Stop any romance with an adrenaline shot to the heart. Samuel L. Jackson is not here for Valentine’s Day mushiness.

3. Louis C.K.: Live at the Beacon Theater: The comic’s dark view of love, marriage, kids and life in general will be just what your black soul needs.

4. The Shining: All work and no play, right? Commit to the creepiness and don’t give love a second thought.

5. Jaws: Trying to track down an elusive, mythic thing that will try to kill you if you do find it. We’re talking about a shark, not love. Obviously.