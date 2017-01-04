The bed bugs aren't biting quite as much in Chicago anymore

For the past four years, Chicago has held the undesirable honor of being the bed bug capital of the United States. But 2017 is our year, because we've finally dipped down to No. 3.

Released every year by pest control service Orkin, the ranking of the Top 50 bed bug cities this year shows our wonderful pest-ridden city being beaten out by Baltimore, up nine spots, and Washington, D.C., up one spot. Sucks to suck, y'all.

Here's the Top 10 of the afflicted:

1) Baltimore

2) Washington, D.C.

3) Chicago

4) New York

5) Columbus, Ohio

6) Los Angeles

7) Detroit

8) Cincinnati

9) Philadelphia

10) San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose

Maybe by next year, if we all promise to wash our sheets and take lots of baths, we can drop even lower?

@shelbielbostedt | sbostedt@redeyechicago.com