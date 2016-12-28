Blackhawks and Artemi Panarin agree to contract extension

The Blackhawks have answered one of the biggest questions about their future — whether it will include prolific winger Artemi Panarin, who was due to be a restricted free agent after this season.

The answer is yes — through the 2018-19 season.

The Hawks and Panarin have agreed to a contract extension worth $6 million per season for the next two years, Panarin's agent Tom Lynn confirmed to the Tribune on Wednesday.

In a bit of give-and-take, Panarin, 25, did not push for a long-term deal for more money, which another team could have given him on the open market, but agreed to a bridge deal that should keep him in Chicago for a while. Then he may be in line for an even bigger payday — and the Hawks will not be able to trade his rights because he will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of his new deal.

But keeping Panarin was paramount for a team that has Stanley Cup aspirations through the decade. Panarin has thrived with the Hawks since coming over from the KHL before last season thanks in part to playing on a line with Artem Anisimov and Patrick Kane. Panarin has 15 goals and 22 assists this season and won the Calder Trophy as rookie of the year last season with 30 goals and 47 assists.

Lynn told the Tribune that Panarin was willing to take a discount to stay with the Hawks but did not want to take a discount on a long-term deal, especially when he is two years away from negotiating for no movement clauses in his deal at 27.

"We both, in a friendly way, recognized a long-term deal wasn't feasible (and) not only moneywise," Lynn said. "He's two years away from getting no movement clauses. … that wasn't feasible to give up unrestricted years on a discounted deal. At the same time neither side was into a one-year deal, just putting off the same conversation (until next year)."

In two years, Lynn said the landscape in the NHL likely would be much different and the sides will re-visit whether they still are a good fit.

"In the end, this was the key that unlocked the door, to do a two-year deal and to get to a $6 million threshold," Lynn said. "It was enough for Artemi to take a haircut and stay and enough for the Blackhawks to keep doing what they're doing."

The negotiations on this deal had been ongoing since the summer. Lynn told Panarin that the winger could get more money if he went to arbitration or the open market.

But Lynn added: "He said I want to stay with the Blackhawks if we can make it work."

The challenge in the immediate future for the Hawks is how they will fit below the salary cap next season and who might have to be traded to accommodate Panarin's new deal. Panarin, who is in the second year of his entry contract, is making a base salary of $812,500 this season, but he made $2.575 million in performance bonuses from last season, a number he could make again this time around.

If Panarin does cash in on his performance bonuses, most of that money will count against the Hawks' cap for next season in addition to his new salary. The Hawks are right against the league's $73 million cap for this season.

Panarin's extension, first reported by The Athletic, may mean the Hawks will have to trade one of their other high-salary players or make a series of other moves to get below the cap. Possibilities include moving center Marcus Kruger, who is owed approximately $3.1 million the next two years. But that alone may not be enough.

The Hawks also are set to lose one player to the Vegas Golden Knights in the upcoming expansion draft, but all of their long-term, high salary players outside of Kruger will be protected in the draft, per NHL rules. Those players include Kane, Jonathan Toews, Duncan Keith, Niklas Hjalmarsson, Brent Seabrook, Marian Hossa, Anisimov and Corey Crawford. As a second-year player, the Hawks do not have to protect Panarin in the expansion draft to keep him.

Another deciding factor for the Hawks will be how much the salary cap increases next season. Last season it jumped only $1.6 million. Commissioner Gary Bettman said recently the cap could jump roughly $2 million. The good news for the Hawks is the $1.1 million cap hit owed Rob Scuderi will be off the books and the Hawks do not have any other contract extensions kicking in next season.

Panarin is likely to make $850,000 in "Schedule A" bonuses, which include extra money for various team accomplishments such as finishing in their top six among forwards in ice time, finishing with 20 goals, 35 assists or 60 points and being among the Hawks' top three forwards in plus-minus.

He also can make $1.725 million in "Schedule B" bonuses for finishing top 10 in the league in points, assists, goals or points per game. Entering Wednesday, Panarin was fifth in the league with 37 points.

But those cap problems are a problem for another day. For now, the Hawks have locked up one of the most exciting young scorers in the league for a while longer.

