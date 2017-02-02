Why you should root for the Patriots in the Super Bowl

At first blush, rooting for New England in Super Bowl LI could seem like rooting for the house in blackjack. However, upon closer examination, those who are fans of neither team on any other day have plenty of reason to back the Patriots on Sunday.

Chicago-area connections

The backup for Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is Arlington Heights native Jimmy Garoppolo, an Eastern Illinois graduate. As the football saying goes, "the most popular guy on the team is the backup quarterback."

The Pats also have two former Bears on their roster, tight end Martellus Bennett and linebacker Shea McClellin, with Bennett being as colorful a character as any to wear a Bears helmet recently. It's hard to root against anyone with that much personality.

Patriots lineman and Illinois graduate Ted Karras' grandfather played defensive tackle with the Bears, helping them win the 1963 NFL championship. His great-uncle, Alex Karras, was a four-time Pro Bowler before making the transition to acting. He appeared in the Mel Brooks comedy "Blazing Saddles" and had a starring role in the 1980s sitcom "Webster."

It's well-documented how much Chicago is forever obsessed with the 1985 Bears and Super Bowl XX. Recalling what team comprised the "lovable losers" on Jan. 26, 1986, might warm your heart a bit for the Pats.

Feels good to be bad

A strong villain is requisite for any good story, and over the course of four NFL titles and nine AFC championships (seven since 2001) the Pats have earned the proverbial black hat. From Spygate to Deflategate to coach Bill Belichick's proud lack of public social skills by design, they are "the bad guys" of the sporting world.

In some movies, the villains are just more enviable, and that makes them (at least subconsciously) more respectable and certainly more interesting (call it the "Spaceballs" Principle). You know all those films where the bad guy has the nicer house, faster cars and more attractive eye candy in his or her midst? This team is the real-life version of that.

The all-Super Bowl starting lineups and honorable mentions, based solely on play in the game: (Steve Svekis) (Steve Svekis)

Support is now contrarian

When the Bears crushed the Patriots in 1986, they were still the Ringo Starr of Boston's sports franchise fab four. Since then, they have evolved into plucky upstart, to front-runner fan favorite, to just plain reviled. New England fans can claim a lot of "They hate us cuz they ain't us" in the past two decades.

The Patriots are viewed repugnantly by so many these days that to be on their side now makes you a football fan hipster. It's like the people at your Super Bowl party drinking Pabst Blue Ribbon, Hamm's or Lone Star Beer—so bad it's good!

Paul M. Banks is a RedEye contributor. @paulmbanks