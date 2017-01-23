Thank goodness this Super Bowl has Martellus Bennett

Martellus Bennett just secured his slot as Most Interesting Player in the Super Bowl, from a pure entertainment standpoint.

When the New England Patriots downed Pittsburgh in the AFC championship game Sunday, there was Bennett showing off his moves. And his newfound pom poms.

You can bet the former Bears tight end will have one of the biggest crowds of reporters surrounding him at Super Bowl media day next week. Having him dubbed himself the "Black Unicorn" and the "Orange Dinosaur," the children's book author is known for his wit when the microphones are on. And no one really looks forward to the usual cliches and coach-speak attached to an event like this, so dance like everyone is watching, Martellus.

Martellus Bennett dances with cheerleaders New England tight end Martellus Bennett took time to dance with cheerleaders after the Patriots secured a berth in the Super Bowl. Playing in the background was Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance With Somebody." Because of course. New England tight end Martellus Bennett took time to dance with cheerleaders after the Patriots secured a berth in the Super Bowl. Playing in the background was Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance With Somebody." Because of course. See more videos

@redeyesportschi | chsosa@redeyechicago.com