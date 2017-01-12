8 burning NFL divisional round questions that won't make you want to punch a wall

Editor's note: Each week during the NFL season, former Bears defensive lineman Alex Brown has shared his football wisdom with RedEye. Those conversations have extended into the postseason, despite the Bears missing out again. Responses have been edited for length and clarity.

You can't blame NFL players for getting angry after a loss, especially a playoff loss.

Some players, like the N.Y. Giants' Odell Beckham Jr. last weekend, respond by punching a hole in the wall. Others process that disappointment differently.

"I was pretty upset after the Carolina loss [in January 2006, a 29-21 playoff defeat at Soldier Field]," former Bears defensive lineman Alex Brown said. "We didn't play like ourselves. We had been a dominant defense, the best defense in the league all year, and we come into that game and [Carolina wide receiver] Steve Smith ate us up. We couldn't stop them. Our offense put up enough points. I think we let one get away and that should have been the first year that we had an opportunity to get to a Super Bowl.

"I was really angry after that game and actually came to tears during the press conference afterward because it hurt so bad."

Well, four more teams will be left to wonder what might have been once this weekend's four divisional round games are in the books. In the meantime, we've got eight questions that need answers, and Brown obliged.

Will any home team lose this weekend?

I think Dallas will lose. I think the team that represents the NFC was gonna be the team that won that Giants-Green Bay game. I'm not real sold on Dallas. I think they can be beat. I think [Green Bay quarterback] Aaron Rodgers is in form right now and he's primed to go down and get some form of an upset in their building when all the hoopla has been all about Dallas all year. I just don't see the rookies [quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott] being able to sustain what they've been doing all year, which is nothing short of phenomenal.

Will any team pitch a shutout?

I could see New England pitching a shutout [against Houston]. They come ready to play; they're well-coached. If you let up any, you're in trouble and they're going to beat you. And with [Houston's Brock] Osweiler at quarterback, he's just nothing close to what they thought they would be.

Will Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers throw an interception? (He hasn't thrown one since Nov. 13.)

No. He's locked in and his receivers are locked in. It will be a little more difficult this week with [receiver] Jordy [Nelson] out and playing a different type of defense. I'm pretty terrified of Aaron Rodgers, honestly, with the game being indoors and no elements to speak of. The ball pretty much goes where he wants regardless, but if there's no wind and the ball isn't hard as a rock, you've got to think he'll be that much sharper.

Will New England quarterback Tom Brady throw an interception? (He hasn't thrown one since Dec. 12 and has only two all year.)

Absolutely. Houston's the No. 1 defense in the league [in total yards allowed per game]. I don't think it will probably be [Brady's] fault. It'll probably be on a tipped ball or something like that.

Will Houston quarterback Brock Osweiler play the whole game against New England?

Not if they stand a chance to win. I just don't see any way that they beat the New England Patriots with Osweiler at quarterback. You're gonna need somebody else. Somebody's gonna have to take the brunt of that one because they really screwed up when they brought him in, whoever signed off on that huge contract.

Will Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott play the whole game against Green Bay?

I think he plays the whole game, but it will be a close game throughout. If they get blown out by Green Bay, I see an instance where Tony Romo would come in. But I think it will be a close game. I think Aaron Rodgers will drive his team down for a winning field goal or touchdown. It's just what he does.

Will any player be penalized for excessive celebration?

It's getting too far in the [season] to have stupid penalties. When you body slam a quarterback or something like that ... that's personal. You've got to leave that personal stuff out. I'm not sure which crew will be at the New England game, but it seems like every time [Patriots running back LeGarrette] Blount scores a touchdown, he takes pictures [selfie-style]. If he does that with the football, it's a penalty. If he does it without the ball, I guess it's not a penalty. I don't really get it; it still seems premeditated to me. I believe he scores, and I definitely believe if he scores he's going to go take pictures, and I don't know if they throw the flag or not.

Will any team complete a Hail Mary?

No. [Laughs.]

Alex Brown is an analyst on CSN Chicago's "Bears Pregame Live" and "Bears Postgame Live."

@redeyesportschi | chsosa@redeyechicago.com

DIVISIONAL ROUND

Saturday

Seattle at Atlanta, 3:35 p.m. Fox

Houston at New England, 7:15 p.m. CBS

Sunday

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 12:05 p.m. NBC

Green Bay at Dallas, 3:40 p.m. Fox