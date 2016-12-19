RedEye's 2016 breakout athlete predictions: What'd we get right?

Back in January, RedEye staff and contributors gave you our best guesses as to which Chicago athletes would have a huge 2016. Time to see how we did.

Adrian Amos, Bears

What we said then: His 67 tackles in 2015 were respectable, and next year he'll be expected to grab a handful of interceptions.

Verdict: MISS

Although the second-year safety has played in 13 of the team's 14 games this season despite suffering from concussion symptoms, he has just 61 tackles. Worse, he has only one fumble recovery and no interceptions.

—Chris Sosa

Alex Avila, White Sox

What we said then: If Avila hits higher than Tyler Flowers' career .223 average and avoids hitting into too many game-ending double plays, Sox fans would consider that a breakout.

—Soxman

Verdict: MISS

Welp, Avila hit a measly .213 in just 57 games, splitting time behind the plate with teammates Dioner Navarro and Omar Narvaez. Can't get much worse than that.

—Chris Sosa

Trevor Cahill, Cubs

What we said then: You can never have too many reliable bullpen arms, and Cahill's 2015 performance should give manager Joe Maddon peace of mind about his relievers heading into next season.

Verdict: MISS

Meh. Not a "breakout" year by any stretch of the imagination, but the versatile hurler earned himself a payday from another team with a solid 2016 season. Cahill turned in some quality work out of the bullpen during the regular season, posting a 2.74 ERA in 50 games, including one start.

—Matt Lindner

Marko Dano, Blackhawks

What we said then: Clearly the team expects brilliance from him, and his time in the minors should do him good.

Verdict: MISS

The Hawks traded Dano to Winnipeg in February for center Andrew Ladd, so the kid's out of the picture in Chicago. We'd actually score this a hit considering he's putting up decent numbers for the Jets, but that would feel like cheating.

—Chris Sosa

Todd Frazier, White Sox

What we said then: Given the Sox's history in bringing in former National League sluggers, most fans would likely agree that Frazier merely achieving his career norms would be considered a breakout.

—Soxman

Verdict: HIT

This might be a slight stretch considering he hit just .225, but that's overshadowed by the fact that he led the team with 40 home runs while collecting 98 RBIs and 89 runs scored.

—Chris Sosa

Carson Fulmer, White Sox

What we said then: The 2015 National College Pitcher of the Year is from the same Florida town as Chris Sale. Translation: A right-handed power arm who could help the Sox "sail" away from mediocrity in 2016.

—Soxman

Verdict: MISS

Make no mistake, Fulmer still could end up as a cornerstone of the Sox pitching staff, especially now that Sale has been traded. He just can't be considered a hit in this sense because he was just 0-2 with an 8.49 ERA in eight major-league games in 2016.

—Chris Sosa

Avisail García, White Sox

What we said then: With the arrival of Todd Frazier and Brett Lawrie, the expectations to be a middle-of-the-order impact bat should be off, allowing Garcia to blossom into the player Sox fans believe he can be.

—Soxman

Verdict: MISS

With a .245 average and just 12 home runs to go with 115 strikeouts, this wasn't the kind of year either he or the fans envisioned, unfortunately.

—Chris Sosa

Clay Guida, MMA

What we said then: Guida prides himself on his abnormal pace and precision, and that will be the big focus on him getting back on the win streak he is accustomed to.

Verdict: MISS

With only one fight this year, which ended in a third-round knockout loss, it was a tough pill to swallow for the former Strikeforce lightweight champion. With no news in sight for a future fight for Guida, it’s going to be tough for him to rebound in the lightweight division with Conor McGregor leading the pack.

—Ted Gruber

Tyrone Henderson, MMA

What we said then: If he continues to dominate Road FC in South Korea, the UFC could look to bring him into its featherweight division.

Verdict: MISS

2016 hasn’t been friendly for Henderson, as he lost both his fights via TKO. He had a lot of momentum after his big 2015, but he has taken a step back in his quest to reach the UFC. Consecutive losses aren’t a good sign for any fighter trying to make that next step in their professional career.

—Ted Gruber

Felice Herrig, MMA

What we said then: Herrig is in a better place mentally while still being one of the best notable females on the UFC roster. Her next fight should show "Lil Bulldog" is back to her winning ways.

Verdict: HIT

Fighting at home in Chicago on July 23, she picked up a much-needed victory against Kailin Curran. It was a big weight lifted off her shoulders as well as an important moment for her family and friends in attendance who watched her fight through personal issues.

—Ted Gruber

Jeremy Langford, Bears

What we said then: 2016 will be the year Langford makes fantasy owners take notice. Figure he'll crack the 1,000-yard barrier in rushing.

Verdict: MISS

Because of an early-season injury and the emergence of rookie Jordan Howard, Langford has been relegated to a secondary role in the Bears' offensive backfield. He's short of 200 rushing yards with two games left in the season.

—Chris Sosa

Cheyenne Parker, Sky

What we said then: Parker will have a perfect opportunity to be a force in the frontcourt and boost all her stats.

Verdict: HIT