CSN to live-stream Cubs and Sox games

As Darth Vader would say, the circle is now complete.

Fans already have the option to live-stream Bulls and Blackhawks games that air on CSN Chicago. And beginning this season, they will be able to do the same with Cubs and White Sox games that air on the network. Authenticated subscribers will be able to access the broadcasts via CSNChicago.com and the NBC Sports app. Same goes for the network's pre- and postgame shows.

The only caveat is users must be in the United States to watch the broadcasts. So, sorry if you're planning a vacation to, say, Tatooine.

Viewers can find a complete list of CSN Chicago carriers here.

