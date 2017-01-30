How 3 Chicago-area hockey players found their way to the Blackhawks

Of all the trivia to be gleaned from Scott Darling's career, one gem that stands out is that he was the first player with Chicago-area roots to win a Stanley Cup with the Blackhawks.

For an Original Six franchise in the NHL, that accomplishment is nothing to sneeze at, and the goaltender has a firm grasp on its magnitude.

"It was super cool for me. I call Lemont my home. I always have," said Darling, who helped the Hawks hoist the Cup in 2015. "I lived there from second grade all the way up until college. It was pretty cool just to go back. ... You're living out so many people's dreams. Anybody from here who's a hockey fan or played hockey, we all wanted to play for the Blackhawks. To be the one to do it and win the Cup with the team, it's a huge honor. The fans here are so great and so supportive of the Hawks and of me."

Although he's still alone in that distinction—the Hawks did not repeat as champs last season—that might not be the case much longer. Two of his current teammates who also grew up in the Chicago suburbs, Vinnie Hinostroza and Ryan Hartman, are now roster fixtures with the Hawks. With their help, the team again is near the top of the Western Conference standings.

"Seeing Vinnie and Hartsy and the guys coming up, I feel like they're the first wave that's a direct result of [Patrick] Kane and [Jonathan] Toews coming in and the franchise turning around," said Darling, 28. "[Hinostroza and Hartman] were kids when [Kane and Toews helped revive the franchise]. They got to grow up more with the Hawks being the biggest team in town and doing great things. And watching youth hockey boom here, new teams, new rinks, more opportunities for kids to play, I think they're the first of many that are a direct result of what [Chairman] Rocky [Wirtz] and [president] John McDonough, [general manager] Stan Bowman, and Kaner and Toews had a big impact on."

According to hockeyreference.com, there have been 61 players in NHL history who were born in Illinois. That list doesn't even include Darling or Hartman, who were born out of state but spent significant portions of their formative years in the suburbs. Darling was born in Virginia and Hartman in South Carolina; Hinostroza was born in Chicago and raised in Bartlett.

Perhaps the most ubiquitous name on that list right now is Eddie Olczyk. Long before he was analyzing Hawks games on CSN Chicago and other NBC-owned broadcasts, he was the first Chicago native the Blackhawks drafted in the first round (in 1984). He has no doubt the city's crop of players will only get larger.

"With the more kids that are playing, we'll have more Chicago kids make it," said Olczyk, whose name adorns an award created to assist youth hockey players of limited means. "We do have a very good minor hockey system, but it's not easy [to reach the NHL]. The top of the pyramid gets pretty snug when you talk about guys that play college hockey and guys that make it to the show. You need some luck. You gotta have the want, you have to have great discipline in your life both on and off the ice and you gotta get an opportunity. ... In particular with Illinois kids playing a high brand of hockey and having success at all levels, it's great for the game. I think it's great for the Hawks."

GROWING UP HOCKEY

Darling, Hartman and Hinostroza all have fond memories of playing youth hockey as well as being a fan of all levels of the sport in the Chicago area. The latter two even combined forces for a while on the Chicago Mission when they were about 15 years old. They also all remember a time when rinks weren't as abundant as they are now—not that that stopped them or their families from helping them pursue their dream.

In Hartman's case, the actual landscape seemed to change almost overnight.

"My middle school growing up [in West Dundee] was surrounded by cornfields, and now there's a hockey rink next to it," said Hartman, 22. "The growth of hockey and the kids that have come up out of Chicago as of late, you relate it a lot to the Hawks. [The Hawks are] winning, and kids [are] taking up hockey because of the Hawks, and then they grow up and become NHL players."

"There was a lot of times going through elementary school, sometimes even middle school, [when] hockey wasn't a huge sport in Chicago. A lot of kids said, 'You play hockey? Where do you play hockey?' ... Things started changing when [the Hawks] won in 2010. After that, all those years of winning, you couldn't really go anywhere without seeing a jersey."

And even Millennials like these players remember the infamous TV blackout, when Blackhawks ownership was loathe to air home games.

"We were watching the Wolves more than the Hawks [growing up]," the 22-year-old Hinostroza said. "That's a weird thing if you think about it, especially how it is now in Chicago. About middle school or high school, that's when they started airing on TV. Kane, Toews, those guys started to come in, so it was more exciting, and a lot of kids in school were starting to wear jerseys in school every day, just buzz about it. Then all of the sudden there's a Cup, and then there's three, and now hockey's such a big thing in Chicago."

Players such as Hinostroza and Hartman also don't have to look that far into the past to find a Chicago example to follow.

"I met [Darling] a few summers ago before I signed with the Hawks," Hinostroza said. "So him signing with the Hawks and seeing all his success has been great, and he's been doing great. I think if you look at how hard he works and how positive-minded he is, he's an all-around pro and it's nice to have guys like him in the locker room."

NOW THEY'RE HERE

Olczyk was just 18 years old when he first suited up for the Hawks. The three current Hawks were in their 20s when they first put on the famed sweater, though nerves were present in all their debuts.

Olczyk's debut: Oct. 11, 1984, vs. Detroit

"So many things were going through my mind that night, playing against the Detroit Red Wings that opening night, all the people that helped me along the way, just dreaming, and here I am out there playing with Tommy Lysiak and Darryl Sutter and Denny Savard and Troy Murray," Olczyk said. "Now I'm out here all of the sudden after watching them the year before get knocked out in the playoffs. ... It was a dream come true, then being able to score a goal in my first game obviously capped it all off. It was one of those experiences that no matter what you say, you can never really do it justice because it just was breathtaking to represent your hometown and the team you lived and died with as a kid for 15, 16 years."