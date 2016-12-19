And the 2016 Chicago Sports Stud and Dud of the Year are ...

Christen Press was basically unstoppable in 2016.

The Chicago Red Stars captain scored 12 goals for the U.S. national team this year, including a hat trick against Romania in November. The 27-year-old netted another eight goals for her club team in helping it reach the National Women's Soccer League semifinals. Her national profile also spiked a bit when she appeared in ESPN The Magazine's Body Issue.

Her fans definitely noticed all her success, as Press was voted the 2016 Chicago Sports Stud of the Year for her outstanding performance.

The annual poll of RedEye readers, conducted last week, wasn't even close. Press raked in a whopping 75 percent of the vote; her closest competition was Cubs third baseman and newly minted National League MVP Kris Bryant. Also in the running were the Blackhawks' Patrick Kane, the NHL's reigning Hart Trophy winner, and seven other athletes in baseball, basketball, hockey, swimming and paratriathlon.

We might have known Press would be a hit in Chicago, as she wears No. 23 for both the Red Stars and the national team. Female athletes now have won Stud of the Year three years running, with the Sky's Allie Quigley winning in 2014 and her teammate Elena Delle Donne capturing it in 2015.

Here's how the Stud of the Year voting broke down:

Christen Press, Red Stars: 75 percent

Kris Bryant, Cubs: 9 percent

Jimmy Butler, Bulls: 5 percent

Elena Delle Donne, Sky: 5 percent

Patrick Kane, Blackhawks: 2 percent

Artemi Panarin, Blackhawks: 2 percent

Chris Sale, White Sox: 1 percent

Conor Dwyer, swimming: Less than 1 percent

Jon Lester, Cubs: Less than 1 percent

Hailey Danz (formerly Danisewicz), paratriathlon: Less than 1 percent

Meanwhile, readers voted Bears management the 2016 Chicago Sports Dud of the year. That's to be expected when the team is headed for a top-five draft pick and will miss the playoffs for the sixth straight season.

Here's how the Dud of the Year voting broke down:

Bears management: 41 percent

Jay Cutler, Bears: 31 percent

Chris Sale, White Sox (jersey-cutting incident): 13 percent

Alshon Jeffery, Bears: 9 percent

Avisail Garcia, White Sox: 6 percent

