'Soup and a Sandwich:' Artemi Panarin, Brian Campbell star in absurd web series

Artemi Panarin's nickname is "The Bread Man." Brian Campbell's is "Soupy."

So somebody in the Blackhawks organization had an epiphany one day — let's put them together in a web comedy series.

Campbell, Panarin and the Hawks treated the world to the first episodes of "Soup and a Sandwich," which premiered Wednesday on the team website. It can best be described as "experimental comedy."

Campbell's character is akin to Dwight Schrute from "The Office" while Panarin is more like Jim, the straight man and voice of reason.

The plot of the first episode involves Campbell sitting at a table in a food locker with soup and meat for a sandwich, but he has no bread.

Luckily, Panarin is there to save the day. Campbell then asks Panarin to join the show, but when Panain gets mic'd up Campbell has run out of time and the episode ends.

The second episode, also about a minute long, has Campbell extolling the virtues of putting crackers in soup with a maniacal enthusiasm. Most of the minute revolves around Campbell trying to convince Panarin to eat a cracker. After several responses of "no," Panarin gives in before Campbell snaps and eats the cracker. End of episode.

The Emmys better take note.

Campbell, his own harshest critic, said he thinks the series is "starting to get better." Like some classic television series, "Soup and a Sandwich" may not have found its footing right away, Campbell said, but it hits its stride in upcoming episodes.

"You'll get a couple of chuckles out of it," Campbell said. "The communication (between us) was flowing. It went quite well."

Campbell said he wasn't surprised by Panarin's acting ability.

"He was Oscar-worthy right from the beginning," Campbell said.