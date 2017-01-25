Elena Delle Donne unhappy with Sky, wants out of Chicago, sources say

Elena Delle Donne found her game and fame in Chicago. She established roots here — even named her dog Wrigley — but she may be on the verge of a breakup.

The Chicago Sky star, wanting to be closer to her hometown of Wilmington, Del., and also unhappy with her current team, is seeking a trade out of Chicago, sources tell the Tribune.

The Washington Mystics have offered their first-round pick this year and All-Star center Stefanie Dolson to the Sky for Delle Donne, the 2015 WNBA Most Valuable Player. The deal also might include last year's seventh-overall pick, Kahleah Copper, or at least did initially.

Delle Donne has become discouraged by the "revolving door" in Chicago, a source requesting anonymity put it, as players and coaches have left the team or were fired. The Sky dismissed Pokey Chatman in late October and saw three assistants leave within the last year, including well-liked former NBA big man Wayne "Tree" Rollins. In 2015, Sylvia Fowles forced the team to trade her to the Minnesota Lynx by sitting out.

Delle Donne's representatives declined to comment, as did Sky officials and Mystics coach and general manager Mike Thibault.

Rumblings about her desire to play in Washington began last summer. Her hometown in Delaware is within commuting distance, and on several occasions she has expressed a strong desire to be near her older sister, Lizzie, who was born blind and deaf, has autism and cerebral palsy and communicates with Elena through touch and smell.

Delle Donne said in a podcast interview last month that she's looking for a place for her and fiancee Amanda Clifton to raise children.

"You got to think about your family and where you want to be living and where you want them to grow up and make some traditions," she told Howard Megdal on "Locked on Women's Basketball."

Among the other reasons Delle Donne wants out of Chicago, according to those sources, are that she felt out of place on the team — and perhaps with the leadership role expected of her — and was dissatisfied that the front office wasn't marketing and investing in the team as much as in past seasons.

But one former teammate said she did not see any such discontent from Delle Donne.

"I didn't feel tension. I didn't feel problems," said Jacki Gemelos, who played for the Sky in 2015 and remains friends with Delle Donne. "Of course there are issues throughout the season if we lose games. But ... we had our leader (Cappie Pondexter) who demanded and expected things from us. We had our leader by example (Delle Donne), and we had coach Pokey (Chatman) and Courtney Vandersloot and (Allie) Quigley. Everyone brought something different and we all respected each other.

"It's true, Elena's more of a leader by example. It's not like she never said anything. Of course she would say things but she wasn't as vocal as Cappie."

Delle Donne, a 2016 Olympic gold medalist and regarded as among the best players in the world, is a restricted free agent, allowing the Sky to match any offer. WNBA free agency began Jan. 15, but deals do not become official until Feb. 1, the first day players are permitted to sign.

Chicago Sky forward Elena Delle Donne will put out her first signature shoe, a Nike Hyperdunk PE, later this year.

Blockbuster deals are uncommon in the WNBA given leaguewide financial limitations, although two years ago Fowles, a three-time Olympic gold-medal winner, forced a trade from the Sky to the Lynx by sitting out the first half of the season.

In the podcast interview, Delle Donne noted what a "really nice move" it was when Fowles orchestrated her exit from Chicago. Fowles earned her first ring and was named WNBA Finals MVP in 2015 when the Lynx won the championship for the third time in five years.

Delle Donne was the 2008 Naismith High School Player of the Year at Ursuline Academy in Wilmington and had been pursued by top programs as early as seventh grade. She committed to the University of Connecticut but then walked away from its legendary coach, Geno Auriemma, and the game because she said she was burned out from basketball.

She enrolled that fall at the University of Delaware, played volleyball for a year as a walk-on and returned to basketball the next season as a redshirt freshman. She led the Blue Hens to the NCAA tournament's second round as a junior and the Sweet 16 her senior year.

The Sky drafted her No. 2 overall in 2013, and she was unanimously voted rookie of the year. In 2014, however, her season was stunted by what she identified as a flare-up of chronic Lyme disease and a back injury, and she missed more than half the season.

Still, Delle Donne helped the Sky reach the WNBA Finals that season, and the team has reached the playoffs in each of her four seasons. In 2015, she was a near-unanimous MVP, averaging 23.4 points to win the scoring title and setting career highs with 95 percent free-throw shooting, 8.4 rebounds and two blocks per game.

In August, before earning a gold medal at the Rio Olympics, Delle Donne revealed that she was engaged to Clifton, the first time she publicly acknowledged her sexual orientation.

"I've grown up in a family where I have the most unique sister in the world and we've always been taught to celebrate uniqueness," Delle Donne said while in Rio de Janeiro preparing for the Olympics. "It was easy for me to be who I am, and hopefully others can be who they are as well."

Delle Donne averaged 21.5 points last season, second to the Liberty's Tina Charles by percentage points, before injuring her right thumb in a 118-81 loss to the Mystics on Sept. 7. Shortly thereafter she had season-ending surgery, forcing her to miss the Sky's final 10 games.

"I want to be known as an elite brand of excellence in everything that I do," she told the Tribune in 2015. "And I feel like I try to put that forth on and off the court. But there's always room to grow and always room for improvement, and as long as I'm playing this game, I always want to be improving.

plthompson@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @_phil_thompson