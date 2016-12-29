Coroner confirms former Bears running back Rashaan Salaam's death was a suicide

The death of former Chicago Bears running back Rashaan Salaam has been ruled a suicide, according to a release Thursday from the Boulder County Coroner in Colorado. Per the report, Salaam’s Dec. 5 death came as a result of a gunshot to the head at Eben G. Fine Park in Boulder.

Salaam was the Bears’ first-round draft pick in 1995, selected 21st overall after winning the Heisman Trophy his junior season at the University of Colorado. In his first season with the Bears, he rushed for 1,074 yards -- then a franchise rookie -- and scored 10 touchdowns, earning NFC Rookie of the Year honors.

But after multiple injuries and struggles on the field, he lasted only three seasons in Chicago and struggled to revive his career elsewhere.

Salaam’s death at the age of 42 stunned and saddened many of his former teammates and coaches with the Bears.

Said former running back Robert Green: "There was a light that he had. He was very self-confident and had that spirit. And even though he was a young pup, he was very grounded in who he was. And he loved to laugh. He had that big, infectious smile that just drew you in. I'm going to try to keep that close to my heart in remembering him."

Salaam was Muslim, and Islam prohibits bodies from being defiled after death. His family did not allow the coroner's office to perform tests that would have revealed whether he suffered chronic head trauma from playing football.

Although the coroner's report notes significant damage to Salaam's brain as a result of the gunshot, investigators said testing even a small part of it would have allowed them to see evidence of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), which has been found in the brains of retired NFL players who had killed themselves.

The coroner's report also said Salaam had a blood-alcohol content of 0.25, more than three times the legal limit to drive.

Funeral services were held for Salaam on Dec. 9 in Colorado.

