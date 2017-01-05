Weekend: Eat. Drink. Do.

The Golden Globes at the Davis Theater restaurant, a Harry Potter drinking competition and more things to do in Chicago this weekend, Jan. 6-8.
EAT
Friends of Avec Brunch Series
615 W. Randolph St. 312-377-2002
Honey Butter Fried Chicken executive chefs Joshua Kulp and Christine Cikowski come to the West Loop restaurant to prepare special dishes including biscuits and gravy and fried chicken and French toast ($12-$18) in this collaboration series running on select Sundays through April. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday.
DRINK
Cocktails & Humor
The Bar & Table at CH Distillery
564 W. Randolph St. 312-707-8780
Jeff Award-nominated comedian Peter Kim headlines a standup showcase that also features sets from Amanda Cohen, Meg Indurti and Tyler Fowler. Vik Pandya hosts. 9 p.m. Saturday. $20, plus a two-drink minimum. Tickets: bit.ly/chcomedy1
Golden Globes Viewing Party
4614 N. Lincoln Ave. 773-961-8946
Enjoy mini-bottles of Moet & Chandon, truffle popcorn and chocolates while you watch the 74th annual awards show at the historic Davis Theater’s new bar and restaurant. Tickets include a gift bag. 6 p.m. Sunday. $25-$50. Tickets: davistheater.com/globes
'The House Cup: A Harry Potter Drinking Competition'
956 W. Newport Ave. 773-270-3440
Cast and audience members are sorted into Hogwarts houses to test their knowledge of the series through trivia, debates and physical challenges. The winner of each round earns points for the house while the losers drink. Wizard attire is encouraged, and one drink is included. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $15. Tickets: underthegun.theater
DO
Fewer Dahlias
Ravenswood Fellowship United Methodist Church
4511 N. Hermitage Ave.
Ursa Ensemble performs pieces by women composers ranging from the Romantic period to contemporary music at this benefit for Planned Parenthood and Connections for Abused Women and their Children. Audience members get to choose the order of tunes through a raffle, with donations earning extra entries. 8 p.m. Friday. $10. Tickets: brownpapertickets.com
You're Being Ridiculous
1650 N. Halsted St. 312-335-1650
Humorist Adrienne Gunn, actress Lynn Wilde, playwright Brooke Allen and others share true stories based on the theme "family." 8 p.m. Saturday; doors open at 7:30 p.m. $20. Tickets: steppenwolf.org
My Life's Work
1422 W. Irving Park Road 773-865-7731
A rotating mix of standup comics, musicians, essayists, magicians, sketch performers and character actors performs at this weekly variety show curated by Kevin Knickerbocker. 8 p.m. Saturday. $10. Tickets: brownpapertickets.com
'The Interview Show' Screening Party
1354 W. Wabansia Ave. 773-227-4433
Watch the second-season premiere of the WTTW show and catch performances by WGN Radio's Justin Kaufmann and tenor Rodrick Dixon of “Too Hot to Handel.” Tickets include food and benefit ProPublica. 6-8 p.m. Friday. $15. Tickets: hideoutchicago.com
HAPPY HOUR OF THE DAY
Bernie's Lunch & Supper (660 N. Orleans St. 312-624-9892) offers $3 draft beers, Hamm's, Highlife; and $5 bites, sangria, craft beer, Moscow mules, and glasses of wine from 4-7 p.m. Friday.
