Weekend: Eat. Drink. Do.

The Golden Globes at the Davis Theater restaurant, a Harry Potter drinking competition and more things to do in Chicago this weekend, Jan. 6-8.

EAT

Friends of Avec Brunch Series

Avec

615 W. Randolph St. 312-377-2002

Honey Butter Fried Chicken executive chefs Joshua Kulp and Christine Cikowski come to the West Loop restaurant to prepare special dishes including biscuits and gravy and fried chicken and French toast ($12-$18) in this collaboration series running on select Sundays through April. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday.

DRINK

Cocktails & Humor

The Bar & Table at CH Distillery

564 W. Randolph St. 312-707-8780

Jeff Award-nominated comedian Peter Kim headlines a standup showcase that also features sets from Amanda Cohen, Meg Indurti and Tyler Fowler. Vik Pandya hosts. 9 p.m. Saturday. $20, plus a two-drink minimum. Tickets: bit.ly/chcomedy1

Golden Globes Viewing Party

Carbon Arc Bar & Board

4614 N. Lincoln Ave. 773-961-8946

Enjoy mini-bottles of Moet & Chandon, truffle popcorn and chocolates while you watch the 74th annual awards show at the historic Davis Theater’s new bar and restaurant. Tickets include a gift bag. 6 p.m. Sunday. $25-$50. Tickets: davistheater.com/globes

'The House Cup: A Harry Potter Drinking Competition'

Under the Gun Theater

956 W. Newport Ave. 773-270-3440

Cast and audience members are sorted into Hogwarts houses to test their knowledge of the series through trivia, debates and physical challenges. The winner of each round earns points for the house while the losers drink. Wizard attire is encouraged, and one drink is included. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $15. Tickets: underthegun.theater

DO

Fewer Dahlias

Ravenswood Fellowship United Methodist Church

4511 N. Hermitage Ave.

Ursa Ensemble performs pieces by women composers ranging from the Romantic period to contemporary music at this benefit for Planned Parenthood and Connections for Abused Women and their Children. Audience members get to choose the order of tunes through a raffle, with donations earning extra entries. 8 p.m. Friday. $10. Tickets: brownpapertickets.com

You're Being Ridiculous

Steppenwolf's 1700 Theatre

1650 N. Halsted St. 312-335-1650

Humorist Adrienne Gunn, actress Lynn Wilde, playwright Brooke Allen and others share true stories based on the theme "family." 8 p.m. Saturday; doors open at 7:30 p.m. $20. Tickets: steppenwolf.org

My Life's Work

CIC Theater

1422 W. Irving Park Road 773-865-7731

A rotating mix of standup comics, musicians, essayists, magicians, sketch performers and character actors performs at this weekly variety show curated by Kevin Knickerbocker. 8 p.m. Saturday. $10. Tickets: brownpapertickets.com

The Hideout RedEye The Hideout. The Hideout. (RedEye) (RedEye)

'The Interview Show' Screening Party

The Hideout

1354 W. Wabansia Ave. 773-227-4433

Watch the second-season premiere of the WTTW show and catch performances by WGN Radio's Justin Kaufmann and tenor Rodrick Dixon of “Too Hot to Handel.” Tickets include food and benefit ProPublica. 6-8 p.m. Friday. $15. Tickets: hideoutchicago.com

HAPPY HOUR OF THE DAY

Bernie's Lunch & Supper (660 N. Orleans St. 312-624-9892) offers $3 draft beers, Hamm's, Highlife; and $5 bites, sangria, craft beer, Moscow mules, and glasses of wine from 4-7 p.m. Friday.

For more Eat & Drink news, click here.