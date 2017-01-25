Weekend: Eat. Drink. Do.

A cocktail competition, a fernet release party, a pierogi class and more things to do this weekend in Chicago, Jan. 27-29.

EAT

Sweet & Savory Pierogis

Read It & Eat

2142 N. Halsted St. 773-661-6158

Learn how to make the Polish dumplings stuffed with potato and caramelized onions or blueberry ricotta and enjoy them alongside kielbasa and braised cabbage. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday. $75. Tickets: eventbrite.com

DRINK

'The Bodyguard' Musical Brunch

Kit Kat Lounge & Supper Club

3700 N. Halsted St. 773-525-1111

Sip $7 Stoli vodka martinis while watching Diva Madam X perform Whitney Houston songs to celebrate the Broadway musical coming to Chicago. You can also enter a raffle awarding three pairs of tickets to the show. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. No cover.

Prohibition Party

Waterhouse

3407 N. Paulina Ave. 773-871-1200

Dress in '20s attire for the 10th annual bash which features $7 Prohibition-era cocktails, music from DJ Bugsy Malone at 10 p.m., and giveaways of gangster hats, pearl necklaces and other themed items. 7 p.m. Saturday. No cover.

Fernet Lola Launch

Boleo

122 W. Monroe St. 312-750-9007

Try the new spirit created exclusively for Boleo by Rhine Hall Distillery both straight and in $8 cocktails mixed by guest bartenders from 312 Chicago, theWit Hotel and other spots. The bash also features music from DJ Sadie Woods, Charlie Coffeen & Friends and DJ Larry Miller. 9 p.m.-midnight Saturday. No cover. RSVP for complimentary tastings and entry into a raffle: eventbrite.com

Virtue Cider Stone Fence Competition & Mitten Drive

Stagg Court at Chicago Athletic Association Hotel

12 S. Michigan Ave. 773-868-6878

Sample spins on the Stone Fence cocktail made with The Mitten bourbon barrel-aged cider, Seasons Soda and spirits from Koval Distillery mixed by bartenders from more than 10 spots at the third annual competition. Snacks are included, and additional cider is available for purchase. 7-9:30 p.m. Sunday. $10 plus a winter clothing donation.

DO

'Finding Babel'

Spertus Institute's Feinberg Theater

610 S. Michigan Ave. 312-322-1773

See the Chicago premiere of the documentary about Andrei Malaev-Babel's journeys across Ukraine and Russia to learn the truth about his grandfather, a writer who was executed by Stalin's regime. Malaev-Babel introduces the screening and leads a post-show discussion. 2 p.m. Sunday. $18; $8 for students. Tickets: spertus.edu/film

Paragon Sight & Sound Fine Audio Show (Free!)

Chicago Symphony Center

220 S. Michigan Ave. 734-662-3595

Try out the latest world-class, high-performance audio equipment including amplifiers, loudspeakers, cables, audio stands and playback gear. The first 200 guests each day receive a free Blue Tofu CD, and everyone is entered in drawings for audio products. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Free. RSVP: paragonsns.com/chicago-audio-show

West Town Bikes Winter Demo (Free!)

The Empty Bottle

1035 N. Western Ave. 773-276-3600

Learn repairs and other preparations you can make to equip your bike for cold-weather riding. Noon-4 p.m. Saturday.

HAPPY HOUR OF THE DAY

Bernard's Bar & Restaurant (11 E. Walton St. 312-646-1300) offers two-for-one wine, beer, champagne and cocktails from 2-6 p.m. Sunday.

