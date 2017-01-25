Weekend: Eat. Drink. Do.

A cocktail competition, a fernet release party, a pierogi class and more things to do this weekend in Chicago, Jan. 27-29.
EAT
Sweet & Savory Pierogis
2142 N. Halsted St. 773-661-6158
Learn how to make the Polish dumplings stuffed with potato and caramelized onions or blueberry ricotta and enjoy them alongside kielbasa and braised cabbage. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday. $75. Tickets: eventbrite.com
DRINK
'The Bodyguard' Musical Brunch
3700 N. Halsted St. 773-525-1111
Sip $7 Stoli vodka martinis while watching Diva Madam X perform Whitney Houston songs to celebrate the Broadway musical coming to Chicago. You can also enter a raffle awarding three pairs of tickets to the show. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. No cover.
Prohibition Party
3407 N. Paulina Ave. 773-871-1200
Dress in '20s attire for the 10th annual bash which features $7 Prohibition-era cocktails, music from DJ Bugsy Malone at 10 p.m., and giveaways of gangster hats, pearl necklaces and other themed items. 7 p.m. Saturday. No cover.
Fernet Lola Launch
122 W. Monroe St. 312-750-9007
Try the new spirit created exclusively for Boleo by Rhine Hall Distillery both straight and in $8 cocktails mixed by guest bartenders from 312 Chicago, theWit Hotel and other spots. The bash also features music from DJ Sadie Woods, Charlie Coffeen & Friends and DJ Larry Miller. 9 p.m.-midnight Saturday. No cover. RSVP for complimentary tastings and entry into a raffle: eventbrite.com
Virtue Cider Stone Fence Competition & Mitten Drive
Stagg Court at Chicago Athletic Association Hotel
12 S. Michigan Ave. 773-868-6878
Sample spins on the Stone Fence cocktail made with The Mitten bourbon barrel-aged cider, Seasons Soda and spirits from Koval Distillery mixed by bartenders from more than 10 spots at the third annual competition. Snacks are included, and additional cider is available for purchase. 7-9:30 p.m. Sunday. $10 plus a winter clothing donation.
DO
'Finding Babel'
Spertus Institute's Feinberg Theater
610 S. Michigan Ave. 312-322-1773
See the Chicago premiere of the documentary about Andrei Malaev-Babel's journeys across Ukraine and Russia to learn the truth about his grandfather, a writer who was executed by Stalin's regime. Malaev-Babel introduces the screening and leads a post-show discussion. 2 p.m. Sunday. $18; $8 for students. Tickets: spertus.edu/film
Paragon Sight & Sound Fine Audio Show (Free!)
220 S. Michigan Ave. 734-662-3595
Try out the latest world-class, high-performance audio equipment including amplifiers, loudspeakers, cables, audio stands and playback gear. The first 200 guests each day receive a free Blue Tofu CD, and everyone is entered in drawings for audio products. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Free. RSVP: paragonsns.com/chicago-audio-show
West Town Bikes Winter Demo (Free!)
1035 N. Western Ave. 773-276-3600
Learn repairs and other preparations you can make to equip your bike for cold-weather riding. Noon-4 p.m. Saturday.
HAPPY HOUR OF THE DAY
Bernard's Bar & Restaurant (11 E. Walton St. 312-646-1300) offers two-for-one wine, beer, champagne and cocktails from 2-6 p.m. Sunday.
