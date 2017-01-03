Wednesday: Eat. Drink. Do.

A new Greek spot in Wicker Park, free day at The Field Museum and more things to do in Chicago on Wednesday, Jan. 4.

EAT

Now Open

DOX Quality Greek

1566 N. Damen Ave. 872-829-3144

The Wicker Park spot from the owners of Greek Kitchen serves shareable takes on Greek street food including grilled Greek-style wings, avocado hummus, braised lamb pita sandwiches, kabobs and housemade doughnuts drizzled with honey, Nutella-pistachio or ice cream. 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

DRINK

Winter Wine Tasting

III Forks

180 N. Field Blvd. 312-938-4303

Try six red and white wines from California paired with appetizers, then vote for your favorites to appear on the Lakeshore East steakhouse's wine list for the next month. 5-7 p.m. $20. Reservations recommended.

DO

Free Days

The Field Museum

1400 S. Lake Shore Drive 312-922-9410

Illinois residents enjoy complimentary basic admission select days in January and daily in February and can upgrade to an all-access pass to check out the museum's special exhibits for $25 or $21 for students (normally $40 or $34, respectively). 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Visit fieldmuseum.org for dates.

'Thy Father's Chair'

Music Box Theatre

3733 N. Southport Ave. 773-871-6604

Catch a screening of the documentary about aging twins who are forced to bring professional cleaners into their derelict Brooklyn apartment. A discussion of the film with director Antonio Tibaldi follows. Arrive at 7 p.m. for music from Mar Caribe and the short film "Balloonfest." 7:30 p.m. $12. Tickets: musicboxtheatre.com

Movieoke (Free!)

The Comedy Bar

500 N. LaSalle St. 312-836-0499

Comedian Mickey Housley hosts this weekly event where audience members and comedians act out their favorite movie scenes on stage while the video plays on River North club's big screen. 9:30-11 p.m.; doors open at 9 p.m. Free. RSVP: eventbrite.com

HAPPY HOUR OF THE DAY

Shaw's Crab House (21 E. Hubbard St. 312-527-2722) offers half-price oysters in the oyster bar from 4-6 p.m. daily.