Wednesday: Eat. Drink. Do.

A new Greek spot in Wicker Park, free day at The Field Museum and more things to do in Chicago on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
EAT
Now Open
1566 N. Damen Ave. 872-829-3144
The Wicker Park spot from the owners of Greek Kitchen serves shareable takes on Greek street food including grilled Greek-style wings, avocado hummus, braised lamb pita sandwiches, kabobs and housemade doughnuts drizzled with honey, Nutella-pistachio or ice cream. 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
DRINK
Winter Wine Tasting
180 N. Field Blvd. 312-938-4303
Try six red and white wines from California paired with appetizers, then vote for your favorites to appear on the Lakeshore East steakhouse's wine list for the next month. 5-7 p.m. $20. Reservations recommended.
DO
Free Days
1400 S. Lake Shore Drive 312-922-9410
Illinois residents enjoy complimentary basic admission select days in January and daily in February and can upgrade to an all-access pass to check out the museum's special exhibits for $25 or $21 for students (normally $40 or $34, respectively). 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Visit fieldmuseum.org for dates.
'Thy Father's Chair'
3733 N. Southport Ave. 773-871-6604
Catch a screening of the documentary about aging twins who are forced to bring professional cleaners into their derelict Brooklyn apartment. A discussion of the film with director Antonio Tibaldi follows. Arrive at 7 p.m. for music from Mar Caribe and the short film "Balloonfest." 7:30 p.m. $12. Tickets: musicboxtheatre.com
Movieoke (Free!)
500 N. LaSalle St. 312-836-0499
Comedian Mickey Housley hosts this weekly event where audience members and comedians act out their favorite movie scenes on stage while the video plays on River North club's big screen. 9:30-11 p.m.; doors open at 9 p.m. Free. RSVP: eventbrite.com
HAPPY HOUR OF THE DAY
Shaw's Crab House (21 E. Hubbard St. 312-527-2722) offers half-price oysters in the oyster bar from 4-6 p.m. daily.