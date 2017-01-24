Wednesday: Eat. Drink. Do.

National Irish Coffee Day, a whiskey tasting and more things to do in Chicago on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

EAT

Robert Burns Birthday Bash

Fountainhead

1970 W. Montrose Ave. 773-697-8204

The Ravenswood bar's annual celebration of the Scottish poet features readings of his work plus food and drink specials including Scotch eggs, lamb and parsnip meat pies, and Belhaven Scottish ale ($8-$10). Volunteer to read a poem for a bottle of Traquair Jacobite Scotch ale. 6-10 p.m. No cover.

DRINK

National Irish Coffee Day

Fado Irish Pub

100 W. Grand Ave. 312-836-0066

The River North bar and Tullamore Dew attempt to break the world record for the largest serving of Irish coffee by making more than 200 gallons of the drink. Order a glass for $7 and $1 will be donated to St. Baldrick's. 5 p.m. No cover.

Rare Whiskey Tasting

Sidebar Grille

221 N. LaSalle St. 312-739-3900

Visit stations serving samples of Angel's Envy rye, Woodford Reserve bourbon, Hibiki Harmony Japanese whiskey and other spirits. Pair your drinks with passed appetizers including veggie sliders and beef tartar. 5:30-7 p.m. $15. Tickets: nightout.com

DO

'The Assembled Parties'

Raven Theatre

6157 N. Clark St. 773-338-2177

Catch the Midwest premiere of the Tony Award-nominated play that follows an extended family over the course of two Christmas Days, 20 years apart. 7:30 p.m. $21-$29. Tickets: raventheatre.com

History Schmistory (Free!)

@North Bar

1637 W. North Ave. 773-697-3563

Comedians don costumes and perform standup as historical figures including Leif Erikson, Cleopatra and L. Ron Hubbard. 8-10 p.m. Free. RSVP: eventbrite.com

HAPPY HOUR OF THE DAY

MAD Social (1140 W. Madison St. 312-243-2097) offers $8 flatbreads and $5 beers from 5-7 p.m.

