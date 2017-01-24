Wednesday: Eat. Drink. Do.

National Irish Coffee Day, a whiskey tasting and more things to do in Chicago on Wednesday, Jan. 25.
EAT
Robert Burns Birthday Bash
1970 W. Montrose Ave. 773-697-8204
The Ravenswood bar's annual celebration of the Scottish poet features readings of his work plus food and drink specials including Scotch eggs, lamb and parsnip meat pies, and Belhaven Scottish ale ($8-$10). Volunteer to read a poem for a bottle of Traquair Jacobite Scotch ale. 6-10 p.m. No cover.
DRINK
National Irish Coffee Day
100 W. Grand Ave. 312-836-0066
The River North bar and Tullamore Dew attempt to break the world record for the largest serving of Irish coffee by making more than 200 gallons of the drink. Order a glass for $7 and $1 will be donated to St. Baldrick's. 5 p.m. No cover.
Rare Whiskey Tasting
221 N. LaSalle St. 312-739-3900
Visit stations serving samples of Angel's Envy rye, Woodford Reserve bourbon, Hibiki Harmony Japanese whiskey and other spirits. Pair your drinks with passed appetizers including veggie sliders and beef tartar. 5:30-7 p.m. $15. Tickets: nightout.com
DO
'The Assembled Parties'
6157 N. Clark St. 773-338-2177
Catch the Midwest premiere of the Tony Award-nominated play that follows an extended family over the course of two Christmas Days, 20 years apart. 7:30 p.m. $21-$29. Tickets: raventheatre.com
History Schmistory (Free!)
1637 W. North Ave. 773-697-3563
Comedians don costumes and perform standup as historical figures including Leif Erikson, Cleopatra and L. Ron Hubbard. 8-10 p.m. Free. RSVP: eventbrite.com
HAPPY HOUR OF THE DAY
MAD Social (1140 W. Madison St. 312-243-2097) offers $8 flatbreads and $5 beers from 5-7 p.m.
For more Eat & Drink news, click here.