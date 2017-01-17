Wednesday: Eat. Drink. Do.

An ice cream social at Easy Bar, a whiskey class at Jerry's Sandwiches and more things to do in Chicago on Tuesday, Jan. 18.
EAT
Ice Cream Social
1944 W. Division St. 773-227-4644
Try complimentary floats made from Ben & Jerry's ice cream and New Belgium beers, with pairings including the new collaborative Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough ale with Totally Baked ice cream and 1554 black lager with The Tonight Dough. Additional beers are $6.50. 7:30-11 p.m. No cover.
DRINK
Yacht Rock Wednesdays
546 N. Wells St. 312-973-7792
Enjoy drink specials including $5 Fernet-Branca and Templeton Rye shots and $8 Ketel One mules while listening to DJ Major Taylor play hits from the '70s and '80s at this weekly bash. 7 p.m.-2 a.m. No cover.
National Gourmet Coffee Day
325 W. Huron St. 312-488-4917
The River North spot celebrates by giving away a cup of their custom Dark Matter Coffee blend with any purchase. 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
American Whiskey Class
4739 N. Lincoln Ave. 872-208-6264
Get your questions about whiskey answered at a tasting of spirits from around the country. Light snacks are included. 7-8:30 p.m. $25. Tickets: eventbrite.com
DO
'Having It All'
1501 N. Kingsbury St. 312-929-2401
Local drag queens JerFay, Claire Voyant and Rence perform along with female improv comics at the monthly show. 10:30 p.m. $5. Tickets: ioimprov.com
HAPPY HOUR OF THE DAY
Staytion Market & Bar (1 W. Wacker Drive 312-372-7200) offers $6 Revolution Brewing drafts from 5-7 p.m.