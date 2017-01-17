Wednesday: Eat. Drink. Do.

An ice cream social at Easy Bar, a whiskey class at Jerry's Sandwiches and more things to do in Chicago on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

EAT

Ice Cream Social

Easy Bar

1944 W. Division St. 773-227-4644

Try complimentary floats made from Ben & Jerry's ice cream and New Belgium beers, with pairings including the new collaborative Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough ale with Totally Baked ice cream and 1554 black lager with The Tonight Dough. Additional beers are $6.50. 7:30-11 p.m. No cover.

DRINK

Yacht Rock Wednesdays

Ironside Bar & Galley

546 N. Wells St. 312-973-7792

Enjoy drink specials including $5 Fernet-Branca and Templeton Rye shots and $8 Ketel One mules while listening to DJ Major Taylor play hits from the '70s and '80s at this weekly bash. 7 p.m.-2 a.m. No cover.

National Gourmet Coffee Day

Tallboy Taco

325 W. Huron St. 312-488-4917

The River North spot celebrates by giving away a cup of their custom Dark Matter Coffee blend with any purchase. 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

American Whiskey Class

Jerry's Sandwiches

4739 N. Lincoln Ave. 872-208-6264

Get your questions about whiskey answered at a tasting of spirits from around the country. Light snacks are included. 7-8:30 p.m. $25. Tickets: eventbrite.com

DO

'Having It All'

The iO Theater

1501 N. Kingsbury St. 312-929-2401

Local drag queens JerFay, Claire Voyant and Rence perform along with female improv comics at the monthly show. 10:30 p.m. $5. Tickets: ioimprov.com

HAPPY HOUR OF THE DAY

Staytion Market & Bar (1 W. Wacker Drive 312-372-7200) offers $6 Revolution Brewing drafts from 5-7 p.m.