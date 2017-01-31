Wednesday: Eat. Drink. Do.

A Cajun cooking class, half-price bites and more at Oyster Bah and more things to do in Chicago on Wednesday, Feb. 1.
EAT
Cajun Cooking Class
111 N. Wabash Ave. 312-446-8949
Chef/owner Jimmy Bannos demonstrates how to prepare a five-course dinner including chicken and Andouille sausage gumbo and Creole-spiced Caesar salad. Enjoy the finished product paired with beer, wine and hurricanes. 7-9 p.m. $75. Tickets: heavenonseven.com
Trivia Wednesdays
170 W. Ontario St. 312-600-6920
Gather a team and share a free pizza for the kickoff of this 12-week competition awarding Laugh Factory tickets to the winner each week and prizes including gift certificates and Bulls tickets to the top three overall teams at the end of the run. 7:30 p.m.; doors open at 4 p.m. No cover.
The Indian Table
Peterson Garden Project Community Cooking School
5917 N. Broadway 773-809-4397
Learn how to make a variety of traditional vegetarian West Indian dishes including spicy yogurt soup and sauteed spicy green beans and peas, then sample the fare. 7-8:30 p.m. $30. Tickets: eventbrite.com
DRINK
French Wine Tasting
180 N. Field Blvd. 312-938-4303
Try six wines paired with appetizers and vote for your favorite to be added to the Loop restaurant's menu for the month. 5-7 p.m. $20. Call to RSVP.
DO
RHINO Six Points Poetry Reading (Free!)
2523 N. Kedzie Blvd. 773-235-2523
A celebration of the RHINO poetry journal's 40th anniversary features readings from novelist Vu Tran and others, plus books and merchandise for purchase. 6:30-8 p.m.
HAPPY HOUR OF THE DAY
Oyster Bah (1962 N. Halsted St. 773-248-3000) offers $1.50 oysters and half-price select cocktails, beers, glasses and bottles of wine and food items from 5-6 p.m.
