Wednesday: Eat. Drink. Do.

A Cajun cooking class, half-price bites and more at Oyster Bah and more things to do in Chicago on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

EAT

Cajun Cooking Class

Heaven on Seven

111 N. Wabash Ave. 312-446-8949

Chef/owner Jimmy Bannos demonstrates how to prepare a five-course dinner including chicken and Andouille sausage gumbo and Creole-spiced Caesar salad. Enjoy the finished product paired with beer, wine and hurricanes. 7-9 p.m. $75. Tickets: heavenonseven.com

Trivia Wednesdays

Trophy Room

170 W. Ontario St. 312-600-6920

Gather a team and share a free pizza for the kickoff of this 12-week competition awarding Laugh Factory tickets to the winner each week and prizes including gift certificates and Bulls tickets to the top three overall teams at the end of the run. 7:30 p.m.; doors open at 4 p.m. No cover.

The Indian Table

Peterson Garden Project Community Cooking School

5917 N. Broadway 773-809-4397

Learn how to make a variety of traditional vegetarian West Indian dishes including spicy yogurt soup and sauteed spicy green beans and peas, then sample the fare. 7-8:30 p.m. $30. Tickets: eventbrite.com

DRINK

French Wine Tasting

III Forks

180 N. Field Blvd. 312-938-4303

Try six wines paired with appetizers and vote for your favorite to be added to the Loop restaurant's menu for the month. 5-7 p.m. $20. Call to RSVP.

DO

RHINO Six Points Poetry Reading (Free!)

City Lit Books

2523 N. Kedzie Blvd. 773-235-2523

A celebration of the RHINO poetry journal's 40th anniversary features readings from novelist Vu Tran and others, plus books and merchandise for purchase. 6:30-8 p.m.

HAPPY HOUR OF THE DAY

Oyster Bah (1962 N. Halsted St. 773-248-3000) offers $1.50 oysters and half-price select cocktails, beers, glasses and bottles of wine and food items from 5-6 p.m.

