Wednesday: Eat. Drink. Do.

Dim sum at Intro, a bubbly tasting at The Market by Foxtrot and more things to do in Chicago on Wednesday, Dec. 28.
EAT
Dim Sum Pop-Up
2300 N. Lincoln Park West 773-868-0002
Executive chef/partner Stephen Gillanders teams up with Ema's CJ Jacobson and former Intro guest chef Aaron Martinez for two days to offer a la carte dishes and a multi-course menu inspired by their travels including lamb bao with shiitake soy, Pekin duck with soy-honey glaze and turnip cake with crispy mushrooms. 5:30-9 p.m. RSVP by phone or at introchicago.com.
DRINK
Easy Dating
1612 W. Division St. 773-951-5132
Meet People Chicago hosts a speed-dating event where you can meet 15 young professionals while you relax with drink specials including $5 draft beers, $6 prosecco and $7 Ketel One cocktails. 6:30-9:30 p.m. $25. Tickets: meetpeoplechicago.com
Poppin’ Bottles
1019 W. Lake St. 312-374-3080
Try nine sparkling wines from Spain, France, England and Italy and learn what foods pair with each. Tickets include snacks and a 10 percent discount on the purchase of featured bottles so you can pick out some bubbly for your New Year’s celebration. 6-8 p.m. $10. Tickets: eventbrite.com
DO
Savage Bingo
213 W. Institute Place 312-291-8735
Play for a shot at winning Bulls tickets or $200 at the River North bar's weekly event, where prizes change every time. 8 p.m. No cover.
'Thrones! The Musical Parody'
2540 N. Lincoln Ave. 773-935-6100
The team behind "Baby Wants Candy" and "50 Shades! The Musical Parody" presents a spoof of "Game of Thrones" featuring plot highlights from the show's first six seasons, 40 characters and 21 original songs. 7:30 p.m. $36-$59. Tickets: ticketmaster.com
HAPPY HOUR OF THE DAY
Federales (180 N. Morgan St. 773-831-9696) offers half-price classic margaritas and $15 buckets of Corona, Miller, Budweiser or Modelo from 5-7 p.m.