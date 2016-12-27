Wednesday: Eat. Drink. Do.

Dim sum at Intro, a bubbly tasting at The Market by Foxtrot and more things to do in Chicago on Wednesday, Dec. 28.

EAT

Dim Sum Pop-Up

Intro

2300 N. Lincoln Park West 773-868-0002

Executive chef/partner Stephen Gillanders teams up with Ema's CJ Jacobson and former Intro guest chef Aaron Martinez for two days to offer a la carte dishes and a multi-course menu inspired by their travels including lamb bao with shiitake soy, Pekin duck with soy-honey glaze and turnip cake with crispy mushrooms. 5:30-9 p.m. RSVP by phone or at introchicago.com.

DRINK

Easy Dating

The Bedford

1612 W. Division St. 773-951-5132

Meet People Chicago hosts a speed-dating event where you can meet 15 young professionals while you relax with drink specials including $5 draft beers, $6 prosecco and $7 Ketel One cocktails. 6:30-9:30 p.m. $25. Tickets: meetpeoplechicago.com

Poppin’ Bottles

The Market by Foxtrot

1019 W. Lake St. 312-374-3080

Try nine sparkling wines from Spain, France, England and Italy and learn what foods pair with each. Tickets include snacks and a 10 percent discount on the purchase of featured bottles so you can pick out some bubbly for your New Year’s celebration. 6-8 p.m. $10. Tickets: eventbrite.com

DO

Savage Bingo

Headquarters Beercade

213 W. Institute Place 312-291-8735

Play for a shot at winning Bulls tickets or $200 at the River North bar's weekly event, where prizes change every time. 8 p.m. No cover.

'Thrones! The Musical Parody' MICHAEL BROSILOW 'Thrones! The Musical Parody' 'Thrones! The Musical Parody' (MICHAEL BROSILOW) (MICHAEL BROSILOW)

'Thrones! The Musical Parody'

Apollo Theater Chicago

2540 N. Lincoln Ave. 773-935-6100

The team behind "Baby Wants Candy" and "50 Shades! The Musical Parody" presents a spoof of "Game of Thrones" featuring plot highlights from the show's first six seasons, 40 characters and 21 original songs. 7:30 p.m. $36-$59. Tickets: ticketmaster.com

HAPPY HOUR OF THE DAY

Federales (180 N. Morgan St. 773-831-9696) offers half-price classic margaritas and $15 buckets of Corona, Miller, Budweiser or Modelo from 5-7 p.m.