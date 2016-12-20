Wednesday: Eat. Drink. Do.

A new Mediterranean restaurant and greenhouse, an all-female comedy show and more things to do in Chicago on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

EAT

Now Open

Eden

1748 W. Lake St. 312-366-2294

The 95-seat restaurant incorporates ingredients grown in a 1,800-square-foot onsite greenhouse in Mediterranean-inspired fare, such as braised duck lasagna ($20), pork tagliatelle ($19) and Portuguese spiced chicken ($28). 5-10 p.m.

DRINK

Gallery District Holiday Walk (Free!)

Bar Lupo

217 W. Huron St. 312-643-3400

Stop by the pub for a complimentary glass of prosecco and a map of seven River North galleries staying open late so you can check out their exhibitions. 6-9 p.m. Free.

DO

Nerdette's Holiday Spectacular

Victory Gardens Biograph Theater

2433 N. Lincoln Ave. 773-871-3000

Catch a live recording of the WBEZ podcast featuring themed cocktails and an interview with directors Joe and Kris Swanberg. Wear your holiday sweater and you'll be invited to show it off onstage for a shot at winning a prize. 8-10 p.m. $25. Tickets: eventbrite.com

'Having It All'

iO Theater

1501 N. Kingsbury St. 312-929-2401

The all-female show explores the theme "marriage" through a combination of improv and storytelling from performers including Jo Scott of Seriously Unprepared and iO's Eunji Kim. 10:30 p.m. $5. Tickets: ioimprov.com

'The Comedy Roast of Mr. Scrooge'

Chicago Theater Works

1113 W. Belmont Ave. 312-391-0404

An irreverent spin on "A Christmas Carol" has Tiny Tim and the Ghosts of Christmases Past, Present and Future telling Ebenezer Scrooge what's coming to him through savage mocking. 8 p.m. $27.50. Tickets: chicagotheaterworks.com

HAPPY HOUR OF THE DAY

Chiya Chai Cafe (2770 N. Milwaukee Ave. 773-360-7541) offers $2 off all cocktails and select appetizers, beer and wine from 3-6 p.m.

