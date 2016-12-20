Wednesday: Eat. Drink. Do.

A new Mediterranean restaurant and greenhouse, an all-female comedy show and more things to do in Chicago on Wednesday, Dec. 21.
EAT
Now Open
1748 W. Lake St. 312-366-2294
The 95-seat restaurant incorporates ingredients grown in a 1,800-square-foot onsite greenhouse in Mediterranean-inspired fare, such as braised duck lasagna ($20), pork tagliatelle ($19) and Portuguese spiced chicken ($28). 5-10 p.m.
DRINK
Gallery District Holiday Walk (Free!)
217 W. Huron St. 312-643-3400
Stop by the pub for a complimentary glass of prosecco and a map of seven River North galleries staying open late so you can check out their exhibitions. 6-9 p.m. Free.
DO
Nerdette's Holiday Spectacular
Victory Gardens Biograph Theater
2433 N. Lincoln Ave. 773-871-3000
Catch a live recording of the WBEZ podcast featuring themed cocktails and an interview with directors Joe and Kris Swanberg. Wear your holiday sweater and you'll be invited to show it off onstage for a shot at winning a prize. 8-10 p.m. $25. Tickets: eventbrite.com
'Having It All'
1501 N. Kingsbury St. 312-929-2401
The all-female show explores the theme "marriage" through a combination of improv and storytelling from performers including Jo Scott of Seriously Unprepared and iO's Eunji Kim. 10:30 p.m. $5. Tickets: ioimprov.com
'The Comedy Roast of Mr. Scrooge'
1113 W. Belmont Ave. 312-391-0404
An irreverent spin on "A Christmas Carol" has Tiny Tim and the Ghosts of Christmases Past, Present and Future telling Ebenezer Scrooge what's coming to him through savage mocking. 8 p.m. $27.50. Tickets: chicagotheaterworks.com
HAPPY HOUR OF THE DAY
Chiya Chai Cafe (2770 N. Milwaukee Ave. 773-360-7541) offers $2 off all cocktails and select appetizers, beer and wine from 3-6 p.m.
