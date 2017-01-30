Tuesday: Eat. Drink. Do.

A hot cocktail party, a panel on Chicago's influence on hip-hop and more things to do in the city on Tuesday, Jan. 31.
EAT
Greek Winter Wine Party
500 N. Michigan Ave. 312-464-1744
Snack on gyro, spanakopita and other bites from chef Jimmy Bannos Jr. paired with six Greek wines poured on the Magnificent Mile restaurant's enclosed, heated patio. 5-7 p.m. $35. Tickets: eventbrite.com
DRINK
Cabin Fever
2357 N. Milwaukee Ave. 773-799-8504
Warm up by the Logan Square bar's fireplace with a $10 hot cocktail such as spiced wine, a chai toddy, or hot chocolate spiked with rum and creme de menthe. 7 p.m.-1:30 a.m. No cover.
DO
Chicago Voices Talk
1601 N. Clark St. 312-642-4600
Ayana Contreras, host of Vocalo's "Reclaimed Soul," moderates a panel discussion on Chicago's impact on hip-hop featuring performer and activist Amina Norman-Hawkins, rapper Add-2 and others. 7 p.m. $5-$10. Tickets: chicagovoices.lyricopera.org/talk
#OpenTVTonight (Free!)
Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago
220 E. Chicago Ave. 312-280-2660
Open TV, a platform for indie television by queer artists, screens three pilots from upcoming series, including "Brown Girls," which is about two women of color who lean on each other as they navigate their mid-20s.
Catch interviews with the creators and a performance by DJ Hijo Prodigo. 6-7:30 p.m.; doors open at 5:30 p.m.
'The Book of Joseph'
800 E. Grand Ave. 312-595-5600
See the world premiere rum of Karen Hartman's play that tells the stories of three generations of a family from World War II Poland to present-day America. 7:30 p.m. $38. Tickets: chicagoshakes.com/joseph
HAPPY HOUR OF THE DAY
The Franklin Room (675 N. Franklin St. 312-445-4686) offers $3 martinis and $1 beer and glasses of wine from 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. with a $12 minimum lunch purchase. Limit two drinks per person.
