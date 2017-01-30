Tuesday: Eat. Drink. Do.

A hot cocktail party, a panel on Chicago's influence on hip-hop and more things to do in the city on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

EAT

Greek Winter Wine Party

The Purple Pig

500 N. Michigan Ave. 312-464-1744

Snack on gyro, spanakopita and other bites from chef Jimmy Bannos Jr. paired with six Greek wines poured on the Magnificent Mile restaurant's enclosed, heated patio. 5-7 p.m. $35. Tickets: eventbrite.com

DRINK

Cabin Fever

The Heavy Feather

2357 N. Milwaukee Ave. 773-799-8504

Warm up by the Logan Square bar's fireplace with a $10 hot cocktail such as spiced wine, a chai toddy, or hot chocolate spiked with rum and creme de menthe. 7 p.m.-1:30 a.m. No cover.

DO

Chicago Voices Talk

Chicago History Museum

1601 N. Clark St. 312-642-4600

Ayana Contreras, host of Vocalo's "Reclaimed Soul," moderates a panel discussion on Chicago's impact on hip-hop featuring performer and activist Amina Norman-Hawkins, rapper Add-2 and others. 7 p.m. $5-$10. Tickets: chicagovoices.lyricopera.org/talk

#OpenTVTonight (Free!)

Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago

220 E. Chicago Ave. 312-280-2660

Open TV, a platform for indie television by queer artists, screens three pilots from upcoming series, including "Brown Girls," which is about two women of color who lean on each other as they navigate their mid-20s.

Catch interviews with the creators and a performance by DJ Hijo Prodigo. 6-7:30 p.m.; doors open at 5:30 p.m.

'The Book of Joseph'

Chicago Shakespeare Theater

800 E. Grand Ave. 312-595-5600

See the world premiere rum of Karen Hartman's play that tells the stories of three generations of a family from World War II Poland to present-day America. 7:30 p.m. $38. Tickets: chicagoshakes.com/joseph

HAPPY HOUR OF THE DAY

The Franklin Room (675 N. Franklin St. 312-445-4686) offers $3 martinis and $1 beer and glasses of wine from 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. with a $12 minimum lunch purchase. Limit two drinks per person.

