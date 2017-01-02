Tuesday: Eat. Drink. Do.

Fifty comics at one show, a monthly reading series at Hopleaf and more things to do in Chicago on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

EAT

Timpano Tuesday

Coda di Volpe

3335 N. Southport Ave. 773-687-8568

Share a hearty meal featuring a housemade crust stuffed with pasta, braised short rib, housemade sausage and cheese with tomato sauce poured tableside. The weekly special also comes with salad and a trio of gelato and sorbet. Add a bottle of red or white wine for $40. 4:30-10 p.m. $48 for two people.

DRINK

Hot Bagels and Airstream Futures

Crown Liquors

2821 N. Milwaukee Ave. 773-252-9741

Enjoy $2 Old Style and music from the two bands at the Avondale spot. Bring toiletries or new hats, gloves or scarves to donate to families living in homeless shelters. 9 p.m. No cover.

DO

50 First Jokes by 50 Comics

@North Bar

1637 W. North Ave. 773-697-3563

Fifty comedians share the stage to tell the first jokes they've written for the New Year at this fast-paced show coming to Chicago for the first time. 8-11 p.m. $10. Tickets: eventbrite.com

Is It Still Funny?

Music Box Theatre

3733 N. Southport Ave. 773-871-6604

Former Chicago Tribune film writer Mike Caro hosts a screening of "Tootsie," the Academy Award-winning 1982 comedy starring Dustin Hoffman in drag, and discusses how the humor holds up. 7 p.m. $12. Tickets: musicboxtheatre.com

Tuesday Funk (Free!)

Hopleaf

5148 N. Clark St. 773-334-9851

The monthly reading series hosts performances by author Kelly Swails, standup comedian Amy Sumpter and writer and illustrator Dmitry Samarov. 7:30 p.m.; doors open at 7 p.m. Free.

HAPPY HOUR OF THE DAY

Baptiste & Bottle (101 E. Erie St. 312-667-6793) offers $10 classic cocktails (normally $13) from 4-6 p.m.