Tuesday: Eat. Drink. Do.

Fifty comics at one show, a monthly reading series at Hopleaf and more things to do in Chicago on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
EAT
Timpano Tuesday
3335 N. Southport Ave. 773-687-8568
Share a hearty meal featuring a housemade crust stuffed with pasta, braised short rib, housemade sausage and cheese with tomato sauce poured tableside. The weekly special also comes with salad and a trio of gelato and sorbet. Add a bottle of red or white wine for $40. 4:30-10 p.m. $48 for two people.
DRINK
Hot Bagels and Airstream Futures
2821 N. Milwaukee Ave. 773-252-9741
Enjoy $2 Old Style and music from the two bands at the Avondale spot. Bring toiletries or new hats, gloves or scarves to donate to families living in homeless shelters. 9 p.m. No cover.
DO
50 First Jokes by 50 Comics
1637 W. North Ave. 773-697-3563
Fifty comedians share the stage to tell the first jokes they've written for the New Year at this fast-paced show coming to Chicago for the first time. 8-11 p.m. $10. Tickets: eventbrite.com
Is It Still Funny?
3733 N. Southport Ave. 773-871-6604
Former Chicago Tribune film writer Mike Caro hosts a screening of "Tootsie," the Academy Award-winning 1982 comedy starring Dustin Hoffman in drag, and discusses how the humor holds up. 7 p.m. $12. Tickets: musicboxtheatre.com
Tuesday Funk (Free!)
5148 N. Clark St. 773-334-9851
The monthly reading series hosts performances by author Kelly Swails, standup comedian Amy Sumpter and writer and illustrator Dmitry Samarov. 7:30 p.m.; doors open at 7 p.m. Free.
HAPPY HOUR OF THE DAY
Baptiste & Bottle (101 E. Erie St. 312-667-6793) offers $10 classic cocktails (normally $13) from 4-6 p.m.