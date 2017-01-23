Tuesday: Eat. Drink. Do.

Half-price sushi at Hub 51, a Kimski takeover at Ramen-San and more things to do in Chicago on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

EAT

Omakase Dinner

Ramen-san

59 W. Hubbard St. 312-377-9950

Chef Won Kim of Bridgeport's Kimski takes over the River North restaurant's kitchen to prepare a special five-course dinner. 6-9 p.m. $45. Tickets: ramensan.com

Savor Lincoln Park

iO Theater

1501 N. Kingsbury St. 773-880-5200

Try food from more than a dozen neighborhood spots including Geja's Cafe and Tobacco Road Tap Room along with wine and Revolution Brewing beer. The event also features a silent auction and vintage photo booth. 6-9 p.m. $40-$50. Tickets: lincolnparkchamber.com

DRINK

Chicken & Beer

Dove's Luncheonette

1545 N. Damen Ave. 773-645-4060

Chef Dennis Bernard prepares fried chicken cemitas, thinly sliced and fried pieces of chicken topped with housemade slaw served on a warm bun, paired with a 10-ounce pour of Oskar Blues Brewery's G'Knight imperial red IPA. 9 a.m.-10 p.m. $10.

Wine About Winter

Community Tavern

4038 N. Milwaukee Ave. 773-283-6080

Commiserate about the weather while enjoying $5 glasses of wine, martinis and select appetizers, plus live music from La Pompe Chicago. 6:30-7:30 p.m. $5. Tickets: eventbrite.com

DO

Chicago Voices Talk

Chicago History Museum

1601 N. Clark St. 312-642-4600

Learn about the women who established the Chicago Civic Opera and their lasting influence on the city with a panel discussion with Lyric Opera dramaturg Roger Pines and Chicago Sun-Times classical music critic Wynne Delacoma. The event also features performances from Lyric Opera ensemble members and a Q-and-A. $5-$10. 7 p.m. Tickets: chicagohistory.org

HAPPY HOUR OF THE DAY

Hub 51 (51 W. Hubbard St. 312-828-0051) offers half-price sushi from 3-6 p.m.

For more Eat & Drink news, click here.