Tuesday: Eat. Drink. Do.

Pho for a good cause at BellyQ, free chicken for University of Chicago students and staff and more things to do in Chicago on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

EAT

Cooking Pho Life

BellyQ

1400 W. Randolph St. 312-563-1010

Enjoy a pho bar, snacks and a cocktail at this benefit for Common Threads' efforts to provide underserved communities with cooking skills and nutrition knowledge. 6-8 p.m. $25. Tickets: bellyqcookingpholife.brownpapertickets.com

Opening Celebration

Nando's Peri-Peri

1447 E. 53rd St. 773-675-5261

University of Chicago students, staff and faculty members can show their ID at the new Hyde Park restaurant to get a free spicy flame-grilled quarter-chicken, chicken sandwich, wrap or pita. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Free.

DRINK

Build & Brews

Lagunitas Chicago TapRoom

2607 W. 17th St. 773-252-2234

Work on a collective project built from scrap wood and other reclaimed materials at this benefit for Rebuilding Exchange, which includes food from Yvolina's Tamales and music from DJ Frausto. Beers are $5 and proceeds benefit the nonprofit's efforts to keep building materials out of landfills. 5:30-8:30 p.m. $10. Tickets: eventbrite.com

Sake 101

WineHouse

3164 N. Broadway 872-802-3766

Learn the different designations of sakes, what each is best paired with, and how to decipher labels at this Lakeview class and tasting. 7-8:30 p.m. $20. RSVP: melissa@chicagowinehouse.com

DO

'The Christians'

Steppenwolf Downstairs Theatre

1650 N. Halsted St. 312-335-1650

See the Chicago premiere run of Lucas Hnath's play about a pastor whose new belief in the nature of salvation threatens to create a schism within his church. 7:30 p.m. $72. Tickets: steppenwolf.org

HAPPY HOUR OF THE DAY

The Boundary (1932 W. Division St. 773-278-1919) offers half-price glasses of wine, $4 craft beers and $4 appetizers including cheese curds and pretzel bites from 5-7 p.m.