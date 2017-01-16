Tuesday: Eat. Drink. Do.

Pho for a good cause at BellyQ, free chicken for University of Chicago students and staff and more things to do in Chicago on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
EAT
Cooking Pho Life
1400 W. Randolph St. 312-563-1010
Enjoy a pho bar, snacks and a cocktail at this benefit for Common Threads' efforts to provide underserved communities with cooking skills and nutrition knowledge. 6-8 p.m. $25. Tickets: bellyqcookingpholife.brownpapertickets.com
Opening Celebration
1447 E. 53rd St. 773-675-5261
University of Chicago students, staff and faculty members can show their ID at the new Hyde Park restaurant to get a free spicy flame-grilled quarter-chicken, chicken sandwich, wrap or pita. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Free.
DRINK
Build & Brews
2607 W. 17th St. 773-252-2234
Work on a collective project built from scrap wood and other reclaimed materials at this benefit for Rebuilding Exchange, which includes food from Yvolina's Tamales and music from DJ Frausto. Beers are $5 and proceeds benefit the nonprofit's efforts to keep building materials out of landfills. 5:30-8:30 p.m. $10. Tickets: eventbrite.com
Sake 101
3164 N. Broadway 872-802-3766
Learn the different designations of sakes, what each is best paired with, and how to decipher labels at this Lakeview class and tasting. 7-8:30 p.m. $20. RSVP: melissa@chicagowinehouse.com
DO
'The Christians'
Steppenwolf Downstairs Theatre
1650 N. Halsted St. 312-335-1650
See the Chicago premiere run of Lucas Hnath's play about a pastor whose new belief in the nature of salvation threatens to create a schism within his church. 7:30 p.m. $72. Tickets: steppenwolf.org
HAPPY HOUR OF THE DAY
The Boundary (1932 W. Division St. 773-278-1919) offers half-price glasses of wine, $4 craft beers and $4 appetizers including cheese curds and pretzel bites from 5-7 p.m.