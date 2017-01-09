Tuesday: Eat. Drink. Do.

A new sushi burrito spot, half-price drinks at The Owl and more things to do in Chicago on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

EAT

Grand Opening

Thalia Sushi Bistro and Lounge

833 W. Chicago Ave. 312-226-6020

Check out the new River West restaurant through Saturday and you'll get 20 percent off anything on the menu, which includes sushi burritos, rice bowls, sashimi, lychee drinks, soju and chocolate martinis. 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

New Orleans Menu

Oyster Bah

1962 N. Halsted St. 773-248-3000

Tuesdays through Mardi Gras (Feb. 28), the Lincoln Park restaurant offers a special menu featuring dishes from the Big Easy such as Cajun-grilled oysters ($14.95), shrimp & grits ($17.95) and bananas foster ($8.95). 5-10 p.m.

DRINK

Tobacco Road Tap Room Tobacco Road Tap Room. Tobacco Road Tap Room.

Now Open

Tobacco Road Tap Room

2249 N. Lincoln Ave. 773-661-6416

Dedicated to fans of the Atlantic Coast Conference, the Lincoln Park sports bar serves cocktails made by RedEye Best Bartender 2015 winner Dan Rook focused on the flavors of the region. 9 a.m.-1 a.m.

DO

'What of the Night?'

Theater Wit

1229 W. Belmont Ave. 773-975-8150

Cor Theatre and Stage Left Theatre present Maria Irene Fornes' Pulitzer Prize-nominated play about the members of an extended family trying to escape the ties that bind them. 7:30 p.m. $20. Tickets: theaterwit.org

'The Sundial'

City Lit Theatre

1020 W. Bryn Mawr Ave. 773-293-3682

See Jeff Award-winner Paul Edwards' adaptation of Shirley Jackson's ghost story set in a haunted mansion, which served as an inspiration for Stephen King's "The Shining." 7 p.m. $32; $12 for students. Tickets: brownpapertickets.com

HAPPY HOUR OF THE DAY

The Owl (2521 N. Milwaukee Ave. 773-235-5300) offers half-price cocktails and beers from 6-8 p.m.

