Tuesday: Eat. Drink. Do.

Celebrate National Sangria Day, nosh on free pizza at a book party and more thing to do in Chicago on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

EAT

Paella Party

Pata Negra at Latinicity

108 N. State St. 312-795-4444

Enjoy paella, charcuterie with manchego cheese, soup and salad paired with Spanish wines. 7:30-9:30 p.m. $50. Tickets: eventbrite.com

DRINK

National Sangria Day

Tallboy Taco

325 W. Huron St. 312-488-4917

The River North restaurant celebrates by offering $5 glasses of five varieties of sangria (normally $11) including raspberry-white peach and mango-lime. 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

DO

Last Chance Holiday Sale

The Hideout

1354 W. Wabansia St. 773-227-4433

Shop for books, art, jewelry, home goods, records, cookies, cream puffs and more at the 18th annual event. 6-9 p.m. Free. Donations benefit the American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois.

'Barney the Elf'

Greenhouse Theater

2257 N. Lincoln Ave. 773-404-7336

The Other Theatre Company presents a queer musical parody of the movie "Elf" where Santa's wicked son takes over the North Pole. 8 p.m. $25. Tickets: theothertheatrecompany.com

Yuletide Book Party (Free!)

Curbside Books & Records

125 S. Clark St.

Hear 10 local authors read three-minute excerpts from their work followed by a bash including complimentary Neapolitan-style pizza from Union Squared Pizzeria, drink specials and a 20 percent discount on everything in store. 6:30 p.m. Free.

HAPPY HOUR OF THE DAY

Luxbar (18 E. Bellevue Place 312-642-3400) offers glasses of wine, select drafts and burgers for $5 from 3-6 p.m.