Thursday: Eat. Drink. Do.

All-you-can-eat crawfish, Drunk TED Talks and more things to do in Chicago on Thursday, Jan. 26.

EAT

All-You-Can-Eat Crawfish

Lowcountry

3343 N. Clark St. 773-996-9997

The Lakeview spot kicks off crawfish season with a buffet featuring the seafood alongside corn on the cob and red potatoes. 5-10 p.m. $29.99.

DRINK

BoHo Goes Tropical

Bohemian House

11 W. Illinois St. 312-955-0439

Escape the cold and warm up with $13 mai tais, daiquiris and other tropical cocktails made with Martin Miller's gin, plus food specials including scallop ceviche with passion fruit and avocado ($14) and jerk pork shoulder with coconut rice, cherimoya and macadamia ($28). 5-10 p.m. No cover.

Winter Wonderland

IO Godfrey

127 W. Huron St. 312-374-1830

The rooftop lounge gets decked out with ice and snow sculptures and rentable clear-domed, heated igloos that you can check out while warming up with a specialty cocktail like a hot toddy made for two ($20), apple cider or smoked vanilla Manhattan (both $14). 2 p.m.-midnight. No cover.

DO

Drunk TED Talks

The Whistler

2421 N. Milwaukee Ave. 773-227-3530

See A.V. Club TV editor Erik Adams, RedEye reporter Josh Terry, MTV News staff writer Sasha Geffen and others get buzzed on cocktails and give short presentations on topics of their choice. 8 p.m. No cover.

Our Bars: Community, Safety, Violence, Sex and Activism

Chicago History Museum

1601 N. Clark St. 312-642-4600

Author and historian Owen Keehnen moderates a panel with bar owners Art Johnston (Sidetrack) and Marge Summit (His 'n Hers) on how bars helped shape the Chicago LGBTQ community. 5:30 p.m. $15-$20. Tickets: chicagohistory.org

HAPPY HOUR OF THE DAY

Boleo (122 W. Monroe St. 312-750-9007) offers a menu of eight cocktails and dishes for $8 from 5-8 p.m.

