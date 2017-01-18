Thursday: Eat. Drink. Do.

A fernet beer release, $1 oysters at Honey's and more things to do in Chicago on Thursday, Jan. 19.

EAT

Pilot Light Open House

The Roof Crop

1516 W. Carroll Ave. 312-967-5898

Catch a demonstration of the type of food education lessons the nonprofit teaches at Chicago Public Schools while enjoying cocktails from Billy Sunday's Lee Zaremba and pizza from Piece Brewery and Pizzeria including their collaborative pie with Honey Butter Fried Chicken. 6-8 p.m. $5. Tickets: eventbrite.com

West Loop Winter Safari

Saint Lou's Assembly

664 W. Lake St. 312-600-0600

Pick up a dining passport and walk to Nellcote, Green Street Local, Bar Takito and The Betty to try signature dishes at this benefit for Open Books. Beverage pairings are available for an additional cost. 6-10 p.m. $55. Tickets: eventbrite.com

DRINK

Fernetic Bottle Release

Forbidden Root

1746 W. Chicago Ave. 312-929-2202

Try the new beer, which was created through a collaboration with Fernet-Branca, paired with amaro-inspired bites. Pick up a 22-ounce black wax-dipped bottle for $14.99 and you'll get a Fernetic tote, while supplies last. 6-11 p.m. No cover.

Don't Think Sour, Drink Sour

Links Taproom

1559 N. Milwaukee Ave. 773-360-7692

Owner Mike Quinlan isn't happy about the pending inauguration, but he's encouraging positivity through Sunday by pouring rare New Holland brews including three versions of Blue Sunday ($7-$9). You can also eat sour by ordering a housemade sliced sauerbraten sandwich served with sauerkraut on sourdough bread ($10). 6 p.m. No cover.

DO

'Circumference of a Squirrel'

Greenhouse Theater Center

2257 N. Lincoln Ave. 773-404-7336

See the Chicago premiere of John Walch's one-man show about growing up with a father whose fear of squirrels infected every aspect of his life. 7:30 p.m. $42. Tickets: greenhousetheater.org

HAPPY HOUR OF THE DAY

Honey's (1111 W. Lake St. 312-877-5929) offers $1 oysters, $6 cocktails, $5 select wine and beer, and small bites for $10 and under in its downstairs Atrium Bar from 5-7 p.m.

