Thursday: Eat. Drink. Do.

A fernet beer release, $1 oysters at Honey's and more things to do in Chicago on Thursday, Jan. 19.
EAT
Pilot Light Open House
1516 W. Carroll Ave. 312-967-5898
Catch a demonstration of the type of food education lessons the nonprofit teaches at Chicago Public Schools while enjoying cocktails from Billy Sunday's Lee Zaremba and pizza from Piece Brewery and Pizzeria including their collaborative pie with Honey Butter Fried Chicken. 6-8 p.m. $5. Tickets: eventbrite.com
West Loop Winter Safari
664 W. Lake St. 312-600-0600
Pick up a dining passport and walk to Nellcote, Green Street Local, Bar Takito and The Betty to try signature dishes at this benefit for Open Books. Beverage pairings are available for an additional cost. 6-10 p.m. $55. Tickets: eventbrite.com
DRINK
Fernetic Bottle Release
1746 W. Chicago Ave. 312-929-2202
Try the new beer, which was created through a collaboration with Fernet-Branca, paired with amaro-inspired bites. Pick up a 22-ounce black wax-dipped bottle for $14.99 and you'll get a Fernetic tote, while supplies last. 6-11 p.m. No cover.
Don't Think Sour, Drink Sour
1559 N. Milwaukee Ave. 773-360-7692
Owner Mike Quinlan isn't happy about the pending inauguration, but he's encouraging positivity through Sunday by pouring rare New Holland brews including three versions of Blue Sunday ($7-$9). You can also eat sour by ordering a housemade sliced sauerbraten sandwich served with sauerkraut on sourdough bread ($10). 6 p.m. No cover.
DO
'Circumference of a Squirrel'
2257 N. Lincoln Ave. 773-404-7336
See the Chicago premiere of John Walch's one-man show about growing up with a father whose fear of squirrels infected every aspect of his life. 7:30 p.m. $42. Tickets: greenhousetheater.org
HAPPY HOUR OF THE DAY
Honey's (1111 W. Lake St. 312-877-5929) offers $1 oysters, $6 cocktails, $5 select wine and beer, and small bites for $10 and under in its downstairs Atrium Bar from 5-7 p.m.
