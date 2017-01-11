Thursday: Eat. Drink. Do.

A Bourbon County Stout tapping, happy hour at The Kerryman and more things to do in Chicago on Thursday, Jan. 12.
EAT
Prix Fixe Menu
1805 W. Division St. 773-661-9797
Enjoy a three-course dinner including a choice of soup or salad, entrees including milk-braised pork with housemade fettuccine or crispy free-range chicken with fingerling potatoes, plus a dessert like chocolate peanut butter flourless cake at the Wicker Park restaurant Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday through Feb. 9. 5-10 p.m. $25.
DRINK
Around the Bend Pint Night
1944 W. Division St. 773-227-4644
The Wicker Park bar pours $4 pints of the Chicago brewery's Villainous IPA and donates $1 from each beer sold to the American Civil Liberties Union. 7 p.m.-2 a.m. No cover.
Goose Island Bourbon County Stout Tapping
3443 N. Sheffield Ave. 773-248-4400
Try pours of the 2016 line including coffee stout and barleywine plus other beers from the Chicago brewery ($11-$15). The Wrigleyville bar also raffles off a brewery tour. 7 p.m. No cover.
DO
'The Company You Keep' Live
3800 N. Clark St. 773-929-3680
Attend a recording of singer-songwriter Phillip-Michael Scales' podcast, where he discusses music and life with musician and promoter Donnie Biggins. The event also features a concert. 8 p.m. $10. Tickets: brownpapertickets.com
'Honky Tonk Angels'
6970 N. Glenwood Ave. 800-595-4849
Ted Swindley's musical uses some of country music's greatest hits to tell the story of three women who sing together. 7:30 p.m. $29-34. Tickets: theo-u.com
HAPPY HOUR OF THE DAY
The Kerryman (661 N. Clark St. 312-335-8121) offers $5 glasses of prosecco, $4 Half Acre Daisy Cutter and $10 shepherd's pie from 4-7 p.m.
