Thursday: Eat. Drink. Do.

A Bourbon County Stout tapping, happy hour at The Kerryman and more things to do in Chicago on Thursday, Jan. 12.

EAT

Prix Fixe Menu

Harvest Moon

1805 W. Division St. 773-661-9797

Enjoy a three-course dinner including a choice of soup or salad, entrees including milk-braised pork with housemade fettuccine or crispy free-range chicken with fingerling potatoes, plus a dessert like chocolate peanut butter flourless cake at the Wicker Park restaurant Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday through Feb. 9. 5-10 p.m. $25.

DRINK

Around the Bend Pint Night

Easy Bar

1944 W. Division St. 773-227-4644

The Wicker Park bar pours $4 pints of the Chicago brewery's Villainous IPA and donates $1 from each beer sold to the American Civil Liberties Union. 7 p.m.-2 a.m. No cover.

Goose Island Bourbon County Stout Tapping

Dark Horse Tap & Grille

3443 N. Sheffield Ave. 773-248-4400

Try pours of the 2016 line including coffee stout and barleywine plus other beers from the Chicago brewery ($11-$15). The Wrigleyville bar also raffles off a brewery tour. 7 p.m. No cover.

DO

'The Company You Keep' Live

Uncommon Ground

3800 N. Clark St. 773-929-3680

Attend a recording of singer-songwriter Phillip-Michael Scales' podcast, where he discusses music and life with musician and promoter Donnie Biggins. The event also features a concert. 8 p.m. $10. Tickets: brownpapertickets.com

'Honky Tonk Angels'

No Exit Cafe

6970 N. Glenwood Ave. 800-595-4849

Ted Swindley's musical uses some of country music's greatest hits to tell the story of three women who sing together. 7:30 p.m. $29-34. Tickets: theo-u.com

HAPPY HOUR OF THE DAY

The Kerryman (661 N. Clark St. 312-335-8121) offers $5 glasses of prosecco, $4 Half Acre Daisy Cutter and $10 shepherd's pie from 4-7 p.m.

For more Eat & Drink news, click here.