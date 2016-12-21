Thursday: Eat. Drink. Do.

A holiday cookie shop at Cindy's, a seafood boil at Oyster Bah and more things to do in Chicago on Thursday, Dec. 22.

EAT

Holiday Seafood Boil

Oyster Bah

1962 N. Halsted St. 773-248-3000

Take a break from holiday shopping and feast on head-on shrimp ($29.95) or a 1-pound whole Maine lobster ($36.95) served with clams, sausage, corn on the cob and potatoes. The regular menu is also available. 5-10 p.m. Reservations recommended.

Jove T's Holiday Cookie Shop

Cindy's

12 S. Michigan Ave. 312-940-3552

Pick up treats from executive pastry chef Jove T. Hubbard including gingerbread people, butterscotch bars and milk chocolate almond toffee for $2, $20 for a dozen, or $40 for two dozen packed in a holiday tin. 2-6 p.m. No cover.

Ronero Lenny Gilmore / RedEye Ronero Ronero (Lenny Gilmore / RedEye) (Lenny Gilmore / RedEye)

Now Open

Ronero

738 W. Randolph St. 312-600-6105

The West Loop spot serves Latin-inspired fare from executive chef Cory Morris (Rural Society, Mercat a la Planxa), including baked empanadas ($11), Peruvian-style ceviche ($16) and hearts of palm salad ($15), plus an extensive cocktail menu. 5-10 p.m.

DRINK

Festivus Party

Joe's Wine Cellar

2108 W. Division St. 773-303-4885

Try new releases from Shmaltz Brewing Co. including Jewbelation 20 dark American strong ale and Genesis 20:20 barrel-aged tart barleywine ($15 each) at this bash, which also features Seinfeld screenings, a Festivus pole and a dreidel-spinning contest awarding a gift set from the brewery. 6-8 p.m. No cover.

DO

'Winterset' at The Den Theatre MICHAEL BROSILOW 'Winterset' at The Den Theatre 'Winterset' at The Den Theatre (MICHAEL BROSILOW) (MICHAEL BROSILOW)

'Winterset'

The Den Theatre

1333 N. Milwaukee Ave. 866-811-4111

Griffin Theatre Company presents Maxwell Anderson's 1935 drama about a pair of Italian anarchists who were convicted of murder and electrocuted despite the insubstantial evidence against them. 7:30 p.m. $36; $31 for students and veterans. Tickets: griffintheatre.com

HAPPY HOUR OF THE DAY

Boleo (122 W. Monroe St. 312-750-9007) offers eight items including empanadas, fernet and cola and select wine for $8 from 5-8 p.m.