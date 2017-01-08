Monday: Eat. Drink. Do.

A National Pizza Week deal, free admission to the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum and more things to do in Chicago on Monday, Jan. 9.

EAT

National Pizza Week

Max & Leo's

1500 N. Clybourn Ave. 312-973-4920

The Lincoln Park restaurant celebrates by offering a free single-serving pizza with the purchase of any other single or two-person pie. 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

National Soup Month

Hakka Bakka

1251 W. Fullerton Ave. 872-802-3968

Dine at the Lincoln Park spot Mondays in January and you'll get a free lentil soup added to your order. 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Now Open

Cracked at 695

695 N. Milwaukee Ave. 312-982-2916

Cracked at 695 Cracked at 695. Cracked at 695.

The River West spot offers seafood by the pound including king crab legs, mussels and crawfish boiled in a variety of sauces and served alongside fried seafood baskets, po' boy sandwiches, and cocktails made with organic, hand-pressed juices. 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

DRINK

Cider School

The Northman

4337 N. Lincoln Ave. 773-935-2255

Learn the basics of how to pair cheese and cider and why the two go so well together. 7 p.m. $35. Tickets: brownpapertickets.com

DO

160th Birthday (Free!)

Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum

2430 N. Cannon Drive 773-755-5100

The oldest museum in the city celebrates through Friday by offering free admission for Illinois residents, which includes access to the Judy Istock Butterfly Haven (with a daily butterfly release at 2 p.m.) and the temporary exhibit "Frogs: A Chorus of Colors." 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

HAPPY HOUR OF THE DAY

Estelle's (2013 W. North Ave. 773-782-0450) offers half-price drinks (excluding shots) from 5-7 p.m.

