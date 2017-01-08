Monday: Eat. Drink. Do.

A National Pizza Week deal, free admission to the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum and more things to do in Chicago on Monday, Jan. 9.
EAT
National Pizza Week
1500 N. Clybourn Ave. 312-973-4920
The Lincoln Park restaurant celebrates by offering a free single-serving pizza with the purchase of any other single or two-person pie. 11 a.m.-11 p.m.
National Soup Month
1251 W. Fullerton Ave. 872-802-3968
Dine at the Lincoln Park spot Mondays in January and you'll get a free lentil soup added to your order. 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
Now Open
695 N. Milwaukee Ave. 312-982-2916
The River West spot offers seafood by the pound including king crab legs, mussels and crawfish boiled in a variety of sauces and served alongside fried seafood baskets, po' boy sandwiches, and cocktails made with organic, hand-pressed juices. 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
DRINK
Cider School
4337 N. Lincoln Ave. 773-935-2255
Learn the basics of how to pair cheese and cider and why the two go so well together. 7 p.m. $35. Tickets: brownpapertickets.com
DO
160th Birthday (Free!)
2430 N. Cannon Drive 773-755-5100
The oldest museum in the city celebrates through Friday by offering free admission for Illinois residents, which includes access to the Judy Istock Butterfly Haven (with a daily butterfly release at 2 p.m.) and the temporary exhibit "Frogs: A Chorus of Colors." 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
HAPPY HOUR OF THE DAY
Estelle's (2013 W. North Ave. 773-782-0450) offers half-price drinks (excluding shots) from 5-7 p.m.
