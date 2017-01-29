Monday: Eat. Drink. Do.

National Croissant Day, $5 caipirinhas and more things to do in Chicago on Monday, Jan. 30.

EAT

Fried Rice Takeout Night

Honey Butter Fried Chicken

3361 N. Elston Ave. 773-478-4000

The Avondale restaurant serves up a special menu featuring fried rice made with fried chicken, bacon and housemade kimchi plus a Korean barbecue-inspired veggie egg roll and a housemade fortune cookie. 5-9 p.m. $15.95.

National Croissant Day

Baker & Nosh

1303 W. Wilson Ave. 773-989-7393

The Uptown bakery celebrates by offering popular croissants, usually only available on the weekends, in four varieties including classic butter ($3), ham and cheese, chocolate and almond ($3.50). In honor of their fifth anniversary they're also offering any two croissants or a croissant and a small coffee for $5. 7 a.m.-4 p.m. or until they sell out.

DRINK

Monday Night Trivia

Public House

400 N. State St. 312-265-1240

Enjoy $5 select drafts, $11 three-draft flights and $10 buffalo chicken flatbread while competing for $200 and cake shakes at the weekly event. 8 p.m. No cover.

DO

'Disney Pixar's Beers'

Prop Thtr

3502 N. Elston Ave. 773-492-1287

The play about a young man's relationship with cheap beer runs as part of the 28th annual Rhinofest fringe theater festival. 9 p.m. $12-$15 or pay what you can at the door. Tickets: rhinofest.com

'Colin Hay – Waiting for My Real Life'

City Winery

1200 W. Randolph St. 312-733-9463

The musician answers questions following a screening of the documentary about his rise to fame as front man for Men at Work, the band's demise and his struggles with addiction. 8 p.m.; doors open at 6 p.m. $15. Tickets: citywinery.com

HAPPY HOUR OF THE DAY

Beijos Bar & Lounge at Texas de Brazil (210 E. Illinois St. 312-595-0913) offers $3 domestic beer and $5 flavored caipirinhas and glasses of house wine from 4:30-7 p.m.

