Monday: Eat. Drink. Do.

National Pie Day, soul food week and more things to do in Chicago on Monday, Jan. 23.

EAT

National Pie Day

Tortoise Supper Club

350 N. State St. 312-755-1700

The River North restaurant celebrates by serving $3.14 slices of pie varieties including cherry, key lime and peanut butter. 11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

Soul Food Week

Big Jones

5347 N. Clark St. 773-275-5725

The Andersonville restaurant's third annual celebration runs through Thursday, offering special lunch and dinner menus with dishes including black eye pea fritters ($8), short rib dumplings ($14-$22) and meatloaf & gravy ($13-$15). 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

DRINK

Chef Paddle Battle

SPiN Chicago

344 N. State St. 773-635-9999

Watch 32 Chicago chefs compete in a ping-pong tournament and bid on dinner packages in a silent auction benefiting Foundations of Music. Buy your ticket in advance and you'll get a beer from Revolution Brewing. 7-10 p.m. $10. Tickets: eventbrite.com

DO

'Eurydice'

Athenaeum Theatre

2936 N. Southport Ave. 773-935-6875

Promethean Theatre Ensemble presents a version of the Greek Orpheus myth told through the eyes of his doomed bride. 7 p.m. $27; $17 for students. Tickets: prometheantheatre.org/stage/Eurydice

Josh Ritter

City Winery

1200 W. Randolph St. 312-733-9463

The singer/songwriter performs a solo show primarily focused on trying out new material. $35-$58. Tickets: citywinery.com

HAPPY HOUR OF THE DAY

Seven Lions (130 S. Michigan Ave. 312-880-0130) offers $8 glasses of wine and shareable bites including taleggio grilled cheese at the bar from 3-6 p.m.

