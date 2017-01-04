Thursday: Eat. Drink. Do.

Chicago Sketch Comedy Festival, a new West Loop restaurant and more things to do in Chicago on Thursday, Jan. 5.
EAT
$20.17 Prix Fixe
325 W. Huron St. 312-664-2727
The River North restaurant kicks off 2017 by serving a three-course menu Wednesdays and Thursdays in January including chips with guacamole and salsa, tostones, suckling pig croquettes, lamb tacos and your choice of grilled salmon, chicken enchiladas suizas or skirt steak. $20.17. 5:30-10 p.m.
Now Open
1350 W. Randolph St. 312-733-1314
The West Loop restaurant from chefs David Posey (Blackbird) and Anna Posey (The Publican) offers an $80 tasting menu and a la carte dishes such as smoked scallops with radish and potato ($18), veal sweetbreads with cabbage and golden raisins ($20) and cheesecake with jasmine frozen yogurt and olive oil ($12). 6-10 p.m.
DRINK
Kitty's Cat-tastic Cat-beret
5400 N. Clark St. 773-609-3636
Smudge Lipstick Revue presents a cat-themed burlesque and variety show that includes a draft beer or well cocktail. For $2 you can buy tickets to a raffle awarding jewelry, underwear and tickets to a future show. $15-$40. 10:30 p.m.; doors open at 10 p.m. Tickets: brownpapertickets.com
DO
'TEN'
4802 N. Milwaukee Ave. 773-283-7071
The Jefferson Park theater's annual season kick-off festival features 10 10-minute performances, including short plays, live literature and improv comedy. 7:30 p.m. $10. Tickets: thegifttheatre.org
Chicago Sketch Comedy Festival
1225 W. Belmont Ave. 773-327-5252
Catch performances by musical improv and sketch group Clown Car to Sicily, improvised spoken word and sketch act PREACH and others on four stages at the first night of the 16th annual fest, which runs through Jan. 15. 8, 9 and 10 p.m. $15 per show. Tickets: chicagosketchfest.com
HAPPY HOUR OF THE DAY
Ironside Bar & Galley (546 N. Wells St. 312-973-7792) offers $3 Miller High Life drafts, half-price shareable food items, and $6 specialty cocktails, sparkling wine, and Pipeworks and Three Floyds drafts from 4-7 p.m.
