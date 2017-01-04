Thursday: Eat. Drink. Do.

Chicago Sketch Comedy Festival, a new West Loop restaurant and more things to do in Chicago on Thursday, Jan. 5.

EAT

$20.17 Prix Fixe

Nacional 27

325 W. Huron St. 312-664-2727

The River North restaurant kicks off 2017 by serving a three-course menu Wednesdays and Thursdays in January including chips with guacamole and salsa, tostones, suckling pig croquettes, lamb tacos and your choice of grilled salmon, chicken enchiladas suizas or skirt steak. $20.17. 5:30-10 p.m.

Now Open

Elske

1350 W. Randolph St. 312-733-1314

The West Loop restaurant from chefs David Posey (Blackbird) and Anna Posey (The Publican) offers an $80 tasting menu and a la carte dishes such as smoked scallops with radish and potato ($18), veal sweetbreads with cabbage and golden raisins ($20) and cheesecake with jasmine frozen yogurt and olive oil ($12). 6-10 p.m.

DRINK

Kitty's Cat-tastic Cat-beret Kitty's Cat-tastic Cat-beret at Mary's Attic. Kitty's Cat-tastic Cat-beret at Mary's Attic.

Kitty's Cat-tastic Cat-beret

Mary's Attic

5400 N. Clark St. 773-609-3636

Smudge Lipstick Revue presents a cat-themed burlesque and variety show that includes a draft beer or well cocktail. For $2 you can buy tickets to a raffle awarding jewelry, underwear and tickets to a future show. $15-$40. 10:30 p.m.; doors open at 10 p.m. Tickets: brownpapertickets.com

DO

'TEN'

The Gift Theatre

4802 N. Milwaukee Ave. 773-283-7071

The Jefferson Park theater's annual season kick-off festival features 10 10-minute performances, including short plays, live literature and improv comedy. 7:30 p.m. $10. Tickets: thegifttheatre.org

Chicago Sketch Comedy Festival Chicago Sketch Comedy Festival at Stage 773. Chicago Sketch Comedy Festival at Stage 773.

Chicago Sketch Comedy Festival

Stage 773

1225 W. Belmont Ave. 773-327-5252

Catch performances by musical improv and sketch group Clown Car to Sicily, improvised spoken word and sketch act PREACH and others on four stages at the first night of the 16th annual fest, which runs through Jan. 15. 8, 9 and 10 p.m. $15 per show. Tickets: chicagosketchfest.com

HAPPY HOUR OF THE DAY

Ironside Bar & Galley (546 N. Wells St. 312-973-7792) offers $3 Miller High Life drafts, half-price shareable food items, and $6 specialty cocktails, sparkling wine, and Pipeworks and Three Floyds drafts from 4-7 p.m.

For more Eat & Drink news, click here.