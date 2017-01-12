Weekend: Eat. Drink. Do.

A new vegan fast food option in Uptown, a bloody mary battle in Logan Square and more things to do in Chicago this weekend, Jan. 13-15.

EAT

Barre + Beauty + Brunch

Kitchfix

1731 W. Grand Ave. 312-402-0221

Take a barre class, browse a beauty market offering products from local companies and enjoy brunch and chair massages. Five attendees will receive gift baskets filled with products from the vendors. 10 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Saturday. For one person, $18 or $12 without the class; for two people, $22 or $15 for two. Tickets: eventbrite.com

Grand Opening (Free!)

Kal'ish

1313 W. Wilson Ave. 773-293-7768

The Uptown vegan fast-food restaurant celebrates by offering free samples of hot cocoa, cookies, grilled cheese and tomato soup. 1 p.m. Saturday. Free.

DRINK

Bloody mary battle at Sink Swim Bloody mary battle at Sink Swim Bloody mary battle at Sink Swim

Bloody Mary Battle

Sink Swim

3213 W. Armitage Ave. 773-486-7465

Teams from Chicago Barbershop and Wild Wind Tattoo mix versions of the classic hangover cure, and you can sample both for $11. A portion of the proceeds goes to a charity of the winner's choice. Noon-3 p.m. Sunday. No cover.

Pajama Brunch

Carnivale

702 W. Fulton Market 312-850-5005

Go to the West Loop spot in your PJs and you'll receive a complimentary mimosa. The event also features a DJ and photo booth. 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. No cover. Reservations strongly recommended.

DO

Filmspotting Live

Reva and David Logan Center for the Arts

915 E. 60th St. 312-948-4600

The podcast's hosts Adam Kempenaar and Josh Larsen welcome guests including film critics Michael Phillips (Chicago Tribune) and Tasha Robinson (The Verge) to highlight the best moments in film from 2016, giving out awards for categories such as "Scene of the Year" and "Best Opening Scene." Audience members can also share their nominees for the films that were overlooked by critics. 8-10 p.m. Friday. $25. Tickets: eventbrite.com

'The Temperamentals'

Theater Wit

1229 W. Belmont Ave. 773-975-8150

About Face Theatre presents the Chicago premiere run of Jon Marans' off-Broadway play about America's first LGBT rights organization and the love between its founding members. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. $10-$20. Tickets: aboutfacetheatre.com

'Silence'

The Music Box Theatre

3733 N. Southport Ave. 773-871-6604

Cardinal Blase J. Cupich hosts a discussion with the audience following a screening of Martin Scorsese's film about two Christian missionaries who travel to Japan in search of their missing mentor. 4:45 p.m. Sunday. $11. Tickets: musicboxtheatre.com/films/silence

Fillet of Solo Festival

Lifeline Theatre and Heartland Studio Theatre

6912 and 7016 N. Glenwood Ave. 773-761-4477

The 20th annual celebration of Chicago's live lit scene, which runs through Jan. 29, brings together 15 storytelling collectives plus numerous solo performers to share personal stories. 7 and 8:30 p.m. Friday; 4, 5:30, 7 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday; 4 and 5:30 p.m. (Heartland only) Sunday. $10 or $50 for a festival pass. Tickets: lifelinetheatre.com

HAPPY HOUR OF THE DAY

Tuman's Tap & Grill (2159 W. Chicago Ave. 773-782-1400) offers $10 PBR pitchers and $14 Founders All Day IPA pitchers from 3-7 p.m. Saturday.