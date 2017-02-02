Weekend: Eat. Drink. Do.

Lupe Fiasco, Super Bowl parties and more things to do in Chicago this weekend, Feb. 3-5.

EAT

Pies – The Appetizer Edition

Read It & Eat

2142 N. Halsted St. 773-661-6158

Learn recipes and techniques for making flaky pie dough and how to incorporate it into snacks, appetizers and weeknight meals including empanadas, hand pies and pot pies. 6:30-9 p.m. Friday. $75. Tickets: bakingclass-pieapps.eventbrite.com

Super Chili Bowl

Howells & Hood

435 N. Michigan Ave. 312-262-5310

Try a $12 flight of three types of chili made by chefs from Howells & Hood, Headquarters Beercade and SideDoor using ingredients including New Holland Dragon's Milk bourbon barrel stout, Andouille sausage and prime rib and vote for your favorite to win the fourth annual competition. 3 p.m. Sunday

DRINK

Retro Ski Lodge Block Party

Hopsmith Tavern

15 W. Division St. 312-600-9816

Don spandex, goggles, earmuffs and leg warmers for a Gold Coast block party featuring a dance contest, live music, adult hot chocolate, an indoor snowball fight and more. Everyone gets one drink voucher and the first 500 people to check in receive up to $30 in gift cards. 10 a.m. Saturday. $15-$25. Tickets: greencurtainevents.com

Cocktails & Humor

The Bar & Table at CH Distillery

564 W. Randolph St. 312-707-8780

Rebecca O'Neal headlines a standup showcase that also features sets from William Goulet Kean, Meg Indurti and Vik Pandya. Tyler Fowler hosts. 9:30 p.m. Saturday; doors open at 9 p.m. $20, plus a two-drink minimum. Tickets: eventbrite.com

Super Surly Bowl Sunday

Links Taproom

1559 N. Milwaukee Ave. 773-360-7692

The Wicker Park bar taps seven kegs of Surly beer including bourbon barrel-aged Darkness Russian imperial stout and Mole Smoke Baltic porter ($6-$10) and serves chicken wings tossed in Darkness barbecue sauce ($11). They'll also be showing the Super Bowl with sound and running a football toss game awarding Surly swag. 11:30 a.m. Sunday. No cover.

DO

'Cntrl + Alt-Right + Delete'

Judy's Beat Lounge

230 W. North Ave. 312-337-3992

GayCo uses a mix of scenes and songs to explore queer culture and take down the alt-right movement at this sketch comedy show, which runs Fridays through February. 9 p.m. Friday. $16; $13 for students. Tickets: secondcity.com

Chicago Voices Concert

The Civic Opera House

20 N. Wacker Drive 312-827-5600

Grammy Award-winning rapper Lupe Fiasco, jazz vocalist Kurt Elling and folk singer John Prine perform along with other artists blending folk, gospel, hip-hop and classical music to celebrate the city's diverse vocal music heritage. 7:30 p.m. Saturday. $39-$295. Tickets: chicagovoices.lyricopera.org

'You & Me'

The Second City Training Center's Blackout Cabaret

230 W. North Ave. 312-337-3992

The Gift Theatre artistic director Michael Patrick Thornton and "Signature Move" star Fawzia Mirza perform an entirely improvised set without audience suggestions. 9 p.m. Friday. $13; $11 for students. Tickets: secondcity.com

HAPPY HOUR OF THE DAY

Fremont (15 W. Illinois St. 312-874-7270) offers complimentary snacks, $5 drinks from stations serving customizable hot drinks, mules and old fashioneds and $9 caipirinhas from 5-8 p.m. Friday.

