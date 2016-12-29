Weekend: Eat. Drink. Do.

Last-minute New Year's Eve parties, two 5K runs to ring in 2017 and more things to do in Chicago this weekend, Dec. 30-Jan. 1.
EAT
New Year's Eve Black & White Party
3441 N. Halsted St. 773-799-8968
The fifth annual bash includes appetizers and drinks from 7-9 p.m., a pizza buffet after midnight, live music, sets from DJs All the Way Kay and Gemini, a champagne toast and party favors. $35-$45. 7 p.m. Saturday; cover is $30 after 10 p.m. Tickets: brownpapertickets.com
DRINK
New Year's Eve Masquerade Ball
1909 N. Lincoln Ave. 312-574-0898
Celebrate with a barbecue buffet from Chicago Q, drinks, DJs and a drop shot toast at midnight. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Saturday. $55-$70. Tickets: eventbrite.com
DO
New Year's Day Run/Walk
1600 Stockton Ave. 773-868-3010
Sweat out your hangover at the 32nd annual benefit for the Lakeview Citizens' Council, which includes a celebratory drink at Select Cut Steak House, trophies for the winners and a raffle. 11 a.m. Sunday. $40-$45; add breakfast for an additional $15. Register: chicagoevents.com
'The Weir'
1333 N. Milwaukee Ave. 773-878-3727
Irish Theatre of Chicago presents Conor McPherson's play about a young woman from Dublin who finds herself regaled by ghost stories at a local pub. 7:30 p.m. Friday. $21-$26. Tickets: irishtheatreofchicago.org
Purity Ball
3641 N. Halsted St. 773-325-2233
Neverland's fifth annual white party features music from Montreal-based DJ Alain Jackinsky, go-go dancers and drag queen hosts including Eva Young and Soju. 11 p.m.-5 a.m. Friday. $29.99. Tickets: thepurityball.com
New Year's Eve Comedy Showcase and Celebration
1422 W. Irving Park Road
Catch performances from the Wrigleyville theater's house improv teams Tibula, Majority Rules and Horsefly followed by a midnight countdown with a champagne toast and dance party. 9:30 p.m. Saturday; doors open at 8:30 p.m. $15. Tickets: brownpapertickets.com
Chi-Town Rise & Shine 5K
Michigan Avenue and Randolph Street
Get a jump start on your New Year's resolution with a run through downtown Chicago that includes hot chocolate and warming blankets at the finish line and a drink at a post-race party at Sweetwater Tavern & Grille. 9 a.m. Saturday. Gear check begins at 7:30 a.m. $55. Tickets: chitownriseandshine.com
'Good Riddance, 2016'
3914 N. Clark St. 800-650-6449
Bid a not so fond farewell to 2016 with a performance of the sketch comedy show "Bye Bye Liver: The Chicago Drinking Play" plus appetizers and a champagne or Malort toast. 9 p.m. Saturday; doors open at 8 p.m. $40; $25 without the show. Tickets: thepubtheatre.com
HAPPY HOUR OF THE DAY
Trader Todd’s (3216 N. Sheffield Ave. 773-348-3250) offers half-price specialty drinks and 25 percent off food from 4-8 p.m. Saturday.