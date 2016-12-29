Weekend: Eat. Drink. Do.

Last-minute New Year's Eve parties, two 5K runs to ring in 2017 and more things to do in Chicago this weekend, Dec. 30-Jan. 1.

EAT

New Year's Eve Black & White Party

Lark

3441 N. Halsted St. 773-799-8968

The fifth annual bash includes appetizers and drinks from 7-9 p.m., a pizza buffet after midnight, live music, sets from DJs All the Way Kay and Gemini, a champagne toast and party favors. $35-$45. 7 p.m. Saturday; cover is $30 after 10 p.m. Tickets: brownpapertickets.com

DRINK

New Year's Eve Masquerade Ball

The Drop Lounge

1909 N. Lincoln Ave. 312-574-0898

Celebrate with a barbecue buffet from Chicago Q, drinks, DJs and a drop shot toast at midnight. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Saturday. $55-$70. Tickets: eventbrite.com

DO

New Year's Day Run/Walk

Lincoln Park

1600 Stockton Ave. 773-868-3010

Sweat out your hangover at the 32nd annual benefit for the Lakeview Citizens' Council, which includes a celebratory drink at Select Cut Steak House, trophies for the winners and a raffle. 11 a.m. Sunday. $40-$45; add breakfast for an additional $15. Register: chicagoevents.com

'The Weir'

The Den Theatre

1333 N. Milwaukee Ave. 773-878-3727

Irish Theatre of Chicago presents Conor McPherson's play about a young woman from Dublin who finds herself regaled by ghost stories at a local pub. 7:30 p.m. Friday. $21-$26. Tickets: irishtheatreofchicago.org

Purity Ball

Purity Ball

Fantasy Nightclub

3641 N. Halsted St. 773-325-2233

Neverland's fifth annual white party features music from Montreal-based DJ Alain Jackinsky, go-go dancers and drag queen hosts including Eva Young and Soju. 11 p.m.-5 a.m. Friday. $29.99. Tickets: thepurityball.com

New Year's Eve Comedy Showcase and Celebration

CIC Theater

1422 W. Irving Park Road

Catch performances from the Wrigleyville theater's house improv teams Tibula, Majority Rules and Horsefly followed by a midnight countdown with a champagne toast and dance party. 9:30 p.m. Saturday; doors open at 8:30 p.m. $15. Tickets: brownpapertickets.com

Chi-Town Rise & Shine 5K

Chi-Town Rise & Shine 5K

Millennium Park

Michigan Avenue and Randolph Street

Get a jump start on your New Year's resolution with a run through downtown Chicago that includes hot chocolate and warming blankets at the finish line and a drink at a post-race party at Sweetwater Tavern & Grille. 9 a.m. Saturday. Gear check begins at 7:30 a.m. $55. Tickets: chitownriseandshine.com

'Good Riddance, 2016'

The Public House Theatre

3914 N. Clark St. 800-650-6449

Bid a not so fond farewell to 2016 with a performance of the sketch comedy show "Bye Bye Liver: The Chicago Drinking Play" plus appetizers and a champagne or Malort toast. 9 p.m. Saturday; doors open at 8 p.m. $40; $25 without the show. Tickets: thepubtheatre.com

HAPPY HOUR OF THE DAY

Trader Todd’s (3216 N. Sheffield Ave. 773-348-3250) offers half-price specialty drinks and 25 percent off food from 4-8 p.m. Saturday.