What to Eat. Drink. Do. in December and January

Dancing, tunes, foodie and boozy fun and more things to do in Chicago in the next month.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 21
Nerdette's Holiday Spectacular at Victory Gardens Biograph Theater
2433 N. Lincoln Ave. 773-871-3000
Catch a live recording of the WBEZ podcast featuring themed cocktails, a discussion of the best and worst holiday movies, and an interview with directors Joe and Kris Swanberg. Wear your holiday sweater and you'll be invited to show it off onstage for a shot at winning a prize. 8-10 p.m. $25. Tickets: eventbrite.com
THURSDAY, DEC. 22
Festivus Party at Joe's Wine Cellar
2108 W. Division St. 773-303-4885
Try new releases from Shmaltz Brewing Company including Jewbelation 20 dark American strong ale and Genesis 20:20 barrel-aged tart barleywine ($15 each) at this bash, which also features Seinfeld screenings, a Festivus pole and a dreidel-spinning contest awarding a gift set from the brewery. 6-8 p.m. No cover.
SUNDAY, DEC. 25
Misfits Christmas at Slippery Slope
2357 N. Milwaukee Ave. 773-799-8504
The Logan Square bar gets decked out for the holiday and welcomes anyone without celebration plans for drinks and a complimentary Chinese takeout buffet. 7 p.m.-2 a.m. No cover.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 28
Easy Dating at The Bedford
1612 W. Division St. 773-951-5132
Meet People Chicago hosts a speed-dating event where you can meet 15 young professionals while you relax with drink specials including $5 draft beers, $6 prosecco and $7 Ketel One cocktails. 6:30-9:30 p.m. $25. Tickets: meetpeoplechicago.com
THURSDAY, DEC. 29
End-of-Year Comedy Showcase at The Comedy Bar
500 N. LaSalle St. 312-836-0499
Sam Norton hosts a night of performances from comedians Calvin Evans, Sean Flannery and Natalie Jose. 8-9:30 p.m. $20-$30
FRIDAY, DEC. 30
Purity Ball at Fantasy Nightclub
3641 N. Halsted St. 773-325-2233
Neverland's fifth annual white party features music from Montreal-based DJ Alain Jackinsky, go-go dancers and drag queen hosts including Eva Young and Soju. 11 p.m.-5 a.m. $29.99. Tickets: thepurityball.com
SATURDAY, DEC. 31
New Year's Eve in the Sky at 360 Chicago
875 N. Michigan Ave. 888-875-8439
Ring in 2017 on the 94th floor of the John Hancock Center with unlimited Tilt rides, a DJ, two glasses of sparkling wine, party favors, a view of the Navy Pier fireworks display, light bites and a cash bar. 9 p.m.-12:30 a.m. $60. Tickets: eventbrite.com
TUESDAY, JAN. 3
Wine Tasting Experience at Spiaggia
980 N. Michigan Ave. 312-280-2750
Rachael Lowe, one of Food & Wine magazine's 2016 Sommeliers of the Year, leads a tasting of six red and white wines from throughout Italy paired with small bites. 5-7 p.m. $45. Tickets: eventbrite.com
FRIDAY, JAN. 6
Fewer Dahlias at Ravenswood Fellowship United Methodist Church
4511 N. Hermitage Ave. 773-561-2610
Ursa Ensemble performs pieces by women composers ranging from the Romantic period to contemporary music at this benefit for Planned Parenthood. Audience members get to choose the order of tunes through a raffle, with donations for Connections for Abused Women and Their Children earning extra entries. 8 p.m. $10. Tickets: brownpapertickets.com
SATURDAY, JAN. 7
Cocktails & Humor at The Bar & Table at CH Distillery
564 W. Randolph St. 312-707-8780
Jeff Award-nominated comedian Peter Kim headlines a standup showcase that also features sets from Vik Pandya, Amanda Cohen, Meg Indurti and Tyler Fowler. 9 p.m. $20, plus a two-drink minimum. Tickets: bit.ly/chcomedy1
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 11
'Impact Statement' at Public House Theatre
3914 N. Clark St. 800-650-6449
Survivors of sexual assault share their stories at this benefit for Planned Parenthood, which includes a raffle, cash bar and appetizers. $10 or pay-what-you-can at the door. 8 p.m.; doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets: thepubtheatre.com
FRIDAY, JAN. 13
Filmspotting Live at Reva and David Logan Center for the Arts
915 E. 60th St. 312-948-4600
The podcast's hosts Adam Kempenaar and Josh Larsen highlight the best moments in film from 2016, giving out awards for categories such as "Scene of the Year" and "Best Opening Scene." Audience members can also share their nominees for the films that were overlooked by critics. 8-11 p.m. $25. Tickets: eventbrite.com
SATURDAY, JAN. 14
One Pan Winter Dinners Demo at Local Foods
1427 W. Willow St. 312-432-6575
Learn how to make roast chicken thighs with tomato bread squash salad plus other customizable one-pot meals to get you through the cold weather. 3-5 p.m. $30. Tickets: eventbrite.com
SUNDAY, JAN. 15
For Frankie at Smart Bar
3730 N. Clark St. 773-549-4140
House DJs including Ralphi Rosario, Derrick Carter and Michael Serafini celebrate the Chicago music icon at this benefit for the Frankie Knuckles Foundation that also features performances by drag queens Lucy Stoole, Beverly Lately and others. 10 p.m. $15-$20. Tickets: smartbarchicago.com/tickets
MONDAY, JAN. 16
Martin Luther King Tribute Concert at Symphony Center
220 S. Michigan Ave. 312-284-1554
Chicago Sinfonietta's annual concert also features performances by young musicians from the Roosevelt University Conservatory Choir, Civic Orchestra of Chicago, People's Music School, Merit School of Music and Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestra. 7:30 p.m. $18-$60. Tickets: chicagosinfonietta.org
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 18
Oyster Shucking Class at GT Fish & Oyster
531 N. Wells St. 312-929-3501
Get a hands-on lesson from the River North restaurant's chefs and learn how to pair oysters with drinks at this class, which includes a dozen oysters, shucking utensils and wine. 6-8 p.m. $65. Reservations required.
Want to see your event in Eat. Drink. Do.? Send details to Morgan Olsen at mcolsen@redeyechicago.com for consideration.