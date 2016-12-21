What to Eat. Drink. Do. in December and January

Dancing, tunes, foodie and boozy fun and more things to do in Chicago in the next month.



WEDNESDAY, DEC. 21

Nerdette's Holiday Spectacular at Victory Gardens Biograph Theater

2433 N. Lincoln Ave. 773-871-3000

Catch a live recording of the WBEZ podcast featuring themed cocktails, a discussion of the best and worst holiday movies, and an interview with directors Joe and Kris Swanberg. Wear your holiday sweater and you'll be invited to show it off onstage for a shot at winning a prize. 8-10 p.m. $25. Tickets: eventbrite.com

THURSDAY, DEC. 22

Festivus Party at Joe's Wine Cellar

2108 W. Division St. 773-303-4885

Try new releases from Shmaltz Brewing Company including Jewbelation 20 dark American strong ale and Genesis 20:20 barrel-aged tart barleywine ($15 each) at this bash, which also features Seinfeld screenings, a Festivus pole and a dreidel-spinning contest awarding a gift set from the brewery. 6-8 p.m. No cover.

SUNDAY, DEC. 25

Misfits Christmas at Slippery Slope

2357 N. Milwaukee Ave. 773-799-8504

The Logan Square bar gets decked out for the holiday and welcomes anyone without celebration plans for drinks and a complimentary Chinese takeout buffet. 7 p.m.-2 a.m. No cover.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 28

Easy Dating at The Bedford

1612 W. Division St. 773-951-5132

Meet People Chicago hosts a speed-dating event where you can meet 15 young professionals while you relax with drink specials including $5 draft beers, $6 prosecco and $7 Ketel One cocktails. 6:30-9:30 p.m. $25. Tickets: meetpeoplechicago.com

THURSDAY, DEC. 29

End-of-Year Comedy Showcase at The Comedy Bar

500 N. LaSalle St. 312-836-0499

Sam Norton hosts a night of performances from comedians Calvin Evans, Sean Flannery and Natalie Jose. 8-9:30 p.m. $20-$30

FRIDAY, DEC. 30

Purity Ball at Fantasy Nightclub

3641 N. Halsted St. 773-325-2233

Neverland's fifth annual white party features music from Montreal-based DJ Alain Jackinsky, go-go dancers and drag queen hosts including Eva Young and Soju. 11 p.m.-5 a.m. $29.99. Tickets: thepurityball.com

SATURDAY, DEC. 31

New Year's Eve in the Sky at 360 Chicago

875 N. Michigan Ave. 888-875-8439

Ring in 2017 on the 94th floor of the John Hancock Center with unlimited Tilt rides, a DJ, two glasses of sparkling wine, party favors, a view of the Navy Pier fireworks display, light bites and a cash bar. 9 p.m.-12:30 a.m. $60. Tickets: eventbrite.com

TUESDAY, JAN. 3

Wine Tasting Experience at Spiaggia

980 N. Michigan Ave. 312-280-2750

Rachael Lowe, one of Food & Wine magazine's 2016 Sommeliers of the Year, leads a tasting of six red and white wines from throughout Italy paired with small bites. 5-7 p.m. $45. Tickets: eventbrite.com

FRIDAY, JAN. 6

Fewer Dahlias at Ravenswood Fellowship United Methodist Church

4511 N. Hermitage Ave. 773-561-2610

Ursa Ensemble performs pieces by women composers ranging from the Romantic period to contemporary music at this benefit for Planned Parenthood. Audience members get to choose the order of tunes through a raffle, with donations for Connections for Abused Women and Their Children earning extra entries. 8 p.m. $10. Tickets: brownpapertickets.com

SATURDAY, JAN. 7

Cocktails & Humor at The Bar & Table at CH Distillery

564 W. Randolph St. 312-707-8780

Jeff Award-nominated comedian Peter Kim headlines a standup showcase that also features sets from Vik Pandya, Amanda Cohen, Meg Indurti and Tyler Fowler. 9 p.m. $20, plus a two-drink minimum. Tickets: bit.ly/chcomedy1



WEDNESDAY, JAN. 11

'Impact Statement' at Public House Theatre

3914 N. Clark St. 800-650-6449

Survivors of sexual assault share their stories at this benefit for Planned Parenthood, which includes a raffle, cash bar and appetizers. $10 or pay-what-you-can at the door. 8 p.m.; doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets: thepubtheatre.com

FRIDAY, JAN. 13

Filmspotting Live at Reva and David Logan Center for the Arts

915 E. 60th St. 312-948-4600

The podcast's hosts Adam Kempenaar and Josh Larsen highlight the best moments in film from 2016, giving out awards for categories such as "Scene of the Year" and "Best Opening Scene." Audience members can also share their nominees for the films that were overlooked by critics. 8-11 p.m. $25. Tickets: eventbrite.com

SATURDAY, JAN. 14

One Pan Winter Dinners Demo at Local Foods

1427 W. Willow St. 312-432-6575

Learn how to make roast chicken thighs with tomato bread squash salad plus other customizable one-pot meals to get you through the cold weather. 3-5 p.m. $30. Tickets: eventbrite.com

SUNDAY, JAN. 15

For Frankie at Smart Bar

3730 N. Clark St. 773-549-4140

House DJs including Ralphi Rosario, Derrick Carter and Michael Serafini celebrate the Chicago music icon at this benefit for the Frankie Knuckles Foundation that also features performances by drag queens Lucy Stoole, Beverly Lately and others. 10 p.m. $15-$20. Tickets: smartbarchicago.com/tickets

