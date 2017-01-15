Monday: Eat. Drink. Do.

Cider school, free museum admission and more things to do in Chicago on Monday, Jan. 16.

EAT

'The Bachelor' Viewing Party

Tavern on Little Fort

4128 N. Lincoln Ave. 773-360-1869

Watch season 21 of ABC's reality TV show while enjoying half-price wings, $6 glasses of rose and $15 domestic buckets. You can also fill out a bracket to predict the winner and play other Bachelor-themed games for a shot at winning a gift basket each week packed with bottles of booze and other swag. 7 p.m. No cover.

DRINK

Cider School

The Northman

4337 N. Lincoln Ave. 773-935-2255

Learn the history of cider in America from the Founding Fathers' favorites to modern producers. Tickets include a cider flight and snacks. 7-8 p.m. $30. Tickets: brownpapertickets.com

DO

Feminist Happy Hour: It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye Edition (Free!)

The Whistler

2421 N. Milwaukee Ave. 773-227-3530

The monthly variety show bids farewell to the Obama administration with a mix of standup, sketch comedy and short film screenings. 6:30 p.m. Free.

Free General Admission (Free!)

Museum Campus

1200-1400 S. Lake Shore Drive

Got Martin Luther King, Jr. Day off? Visit the Adler Planetarium, Field Museum and Shedd Aquarium which are all letting Illinois residents in for free and offering discounted packages for their special exhibits. The Field Museum is open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. while the other two are extending their hours and staying open until 6 p.m. Free.

Martin Luther King Tribute Concert

Symphony Center

220 S. Michigan Ave. 312-284-1554

Chicago Sinfonietta's annual concert also features performances by young musicians from the Roosevelt University Conservatory Choir, Civic Orchestra of Chicago, People's Music School, Merit School of Music and Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestra. 7:30 p.m. $18-$60. Tickets: chicagosinfonietta.org

HAPPY HOUR OF THE DAY

Fifolet Cajun & Cocktails (1942 W. Division St. 773-384-6886) offers five dishes for $5 from 9-10 p.m. including crawfish fritters and beignets.

