7 places to watch Obama’s farewell address

This weekend’s frigid temperatures didn’t stop thousands of Chicagoans from standing outside of McCormick Place in hopes of scoring a free ticket to President Barack Obama’s farewell address tomorrow night at 8 p.m. If you didn't snag a ticket or would rather watch with a beer in hand, we rounded up seven spots around town that will be airing the speech tomorrow night.

And if all else fails, stream it at home at whitehouse.gov/farewell.

Bernie’s Lunch & Supper (660 N. Orleans St. 312-624-9892): Watch the speech in the River North restaurant’s bar area with an extended happy hour from 4–9 p.m., including $5 bites, sangria, craft beer, Moscow mules and wine and $3 draft beers, Hamm’s and Miller High Life. Beverage director Brian Johnston also serves up the Yes, We Can cocktail, featuring rum, raspberry shrub and lime ($8).

Tavern on Little Fort (4128 N. Lincoln Ave. 773-360-1869): Sip $5 tallboys or for another $5, add a burger—part brisket, part bacon patty topped with house sauce, bread and butter pickles and a fried egg on a brioche bun.

The Boundary Tavern & Grille (1932 W. Division St. 773-278-1919): No specials.

Old Town Pour House (1419 N. Wells St. 312-477-2800): No specials.

G&O (459 N. Ogden Ave. 312-888-3367): Enjoy $6 burgers and $5 batched cocktails and Wyoming Whiskey old fashioneds.

Sidetrack (3349 N. Halsted St. 773-477-9189): No specials.

Volumes Bookcafe (1474 N. Milwaukee Ave. 773-697-8066): Watch on the Wicker Park bookstore’s large projector screen and drink discounted wine, beer and boozy coffee.

R Public House (1508 W. Jarvis Ave. 872-208-7916): Get $2 off most pints.

