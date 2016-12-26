17 hangover-curing New Year's Day brunches in Chicago

After drinking your weight in champagne and surrendering to astronomical surge pricing for a ride home, it’s time to really ring in the new year. With brunch, of course. Put those New Year’s resolutions on hold and enjoy one of these boozy brunches on Jan. 1.

Appellation

5212 N. Clark St. 773-358-7181

Say hello to 2017 with fried chicken and champagne in Andersonville. The bird is served family-style with all the fixings, including black-eyed peas, collard greens and cornbread ($22). Visit the champagne bar for bubbles and other sparkling cocktails available for purchase. 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Bernie's Lunch & Supper Bernie's Lunch & Supper Bernie's Lunch & Supper

Bernie’s Lunch & Supper

660 N. Orleans St. 312-624-9892

All the usual brunch suspects are available, including torrija French toast with seasonal jam ($14), lox with warm pita ($16) and croque madame ($16). As a bonus, chef Ryan Sand offers a few off-menu specials, such as walnut-rum-raisin sticky buns ($7) and cider doughnuts ($7). 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Call ahead for reservations.

Cindy's

Cindy’s

12 S. Michigan Ave. 312-792-3502

Allow 45s and records to serenade you into 2017 while enjoying chef de cuisine Keith Potter’s best brunch dishes and spirit guide Nandini Khaund’s palate-pleasing brunch bevvies. We recommend pairing the Southern Belle burger—which is topped with pickled relish, pimento cheese, butterkase, bacon and a fried egg ($18)—with Howl at the Jun, a kombucha cocktail with gin, grapefruit juice and sparkling rosé ($15). Be sure to catch part of the live Soul Sunday brunch DJ set from noon-2 p.m. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Call ahead or make reservations at opentable.com.

Cochon Volant Cochon Volant Cochon Volant

Cochon Volant Brasserie

100 W. Monroe St. 312-754-6560

On top of the Loop restaurant’s usual brunch menu, chef Matt Ayala will offer up his Breakfast Royale burger, which includes two beef patties, thick-cut bacon, confit onion, American cheese, dijonnaise and house pickles on a warm English muffin ($16.95, add an egg for $3.95). 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Call ahead for reservations.

D.S. Tequila Company

3352 N. Halsted St. 773-697-9127

Mimosa fairies to the rescue! Servers with beverage backpacks will offer mimosa refills throughout brunch service ($16 drink package with any brunch entree purchase). Or go the savory route with $5 Texas-style bloody marys. The menu has something for everyone with monkey bread ($9.56), Betty Sue's chicken and biscuits ($12.59), Cuban veggie tacos ($4.25) and churros ($6.35). 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Estelle's

2013 W. North Ave. 773-782-0450

If you missed brunch entirely, the Wicker Park mainstay has you covered with New Year’s Day evening specials including a $10 specialty burger, $7 Miller High Life with a Four Roses bourbon shot, $4 PBR tall boys and $6 Jameson shots. 5 p.m.-4 a.m.

Fremont

15 W. Illinois St. 312-874-7270

It’s not a walk of shame if you’re heading straight to brunch. Stay in your PJs for the River North bar’s brunch buffet ($35) featuring a carving station, waffle bar, omelette station, doughnut mountain, seafood tower and more. Wash it down with an optional $15 champagne package that comes with fresh housemade juices. If you don’t make it on Jan. 1, return for the same deal on Jan. 2. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday and Monday. Reservations are recommended at opentable.com.

Frontier

1072 N. Milwaukee Ave. 773-772-4322

Head to chef Brian Jupiter’s West Town spot for champagne Jell-O shots and a champagne cocktail menu. Fill up on brunch favorites such as salted caramel French toast with maple-braised bacon, apples and spiced pecans ($12) or smoked boar hash stuffed with pulled boar shoulder, sweet peppers, red onion, cilantro, potatoes, fried egg and Sriracha barbecue sauce ($14). Plus, enjoy live music from the Four Star Brass Band starting at noon. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Call ahead for reservations.

The Kitchen The Kitchen The Kitchen

The Kitchen Bistro

316 N. Clark St. 312-836-1300

Treat yourself to indulgent brunch options from chef Johnny Anderes including a smoked duck hot dog with a fried egg and mornay sauce, fried chicken and waffles with caviar and braised lamb served with bucatini pasta, fried egg and harissa sauce. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Call ahead for reservations.

Kit Kat Lounge and Supper Club

3700 N. Halsted St. 773-525-1111

Keep the party going in Lakeview with a celebratory champagne brunch. The menu includes favorites such as chicken and waffles ($16), rice crispy french toast ($12), crab cake benedict ($14) and chilaquiles ($14). Spring for a $14.95 drink package that includes mimosas, bloody marys, bellinis, sangria and specialty martinis. Then, sit back and enjoy performances by Diva Madam X. 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

La Sirena Clandestina

954 W. Fulton Market 312-226-5300

The West Loop restaurant's Bossa Nova brunch features morning-friendly cocktails, live music and over-the-top entrees such as the lobster benedict with poached lobster, avocado mash, malagueta hollandaise and poached eggs ($18). 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Mac’s Wood Grilled

1801 W. Division St. 773-782-4400

The toughest choice you’ll have to make at this a la carte brunch is stuffed banana Nutella French toast with cinnamon and vanilla ($9) or housemade biscuits with three-pepper Andouille sausage gravy, scrambled eggs and home fries ($9). Throw back drink specials including $5 mimosas, $10 PBR pitchers and $14 Founders All Day pitchers. 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Mindy's HotChocolate Mindy's HotChocolate Mindy's HotChocolate

Mindy’s HotChocolate

1747 N. Damen Ave. 773-489-1747

Roll out of bed and head to Mindy Segal’s Bucktown eatery in your pajamas to enjoy one of the tastiest brunch menus in town. Nosh on quiche, buttermilk pancakes with blueberry preserves or a burger stacked with bacon, cheddar and pickles. We hear a mug of her signature hot chocolate cures most hangovers. 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Old Town Social

455 W. North Ave. 312-266-2277

The Old Town spot hosts their first New Year’s Day Pajama Brunch, which features a new 99-ingredient bloody mary bar, mimosas and hearty food options such as Seasonal Berry Blast pancakes and eggs benedict with housemade pork belly from Chef Jared Van Camp’s outstanding charcuterie program. Get your whole group to show up in jammies and you’ll score an Old Town Social gift card equal to the cost of your meal in $25 increments. 9 a.m.-3 p.m.