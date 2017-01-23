Here's how to score a free burger at Shake Shack

Look, we can't always agree on everything (*cough* crowd sizes, for instance *cough*). But if there's one thing we can all get on board with, it's free food. Earlier this morning, Shake Shack announced the release of its mobile ordering Shack App along with a special freebie promotion. Those who download the app and create an account will be rewarded with a free single ShackBurger ($5.39), a cheeseburger topped with lettuce, tomato and ShackSauce. And while it requires adding one more app to your phone, free lunch is a cause we deem worthy.

Here's the deal: To redeem a free single ShackBurger, download the Shack App, create an account and use the promo code "shackappy" at checkout. Then, waltz into any participating location (River North, Chicago Athletic Association or Old Orchard) until Feb. 28 to cash in.

@morgancolsen | mcolsen@redeyechicago.com