More than 100 Chicago bars and restaurants closed in 2016

Pour one out for the staggering 100-plus Chicago bars and restaurants we lost in 2016. Let's take a look back at what closed this year.

25 Degrees in Wicker Park closed in October.

A Baker's Tale in Wicker Park closed in September.

Act One Pub at Mayne Stage in Rogers Park closed in March.

Ale Syndicate lost its lease in Avondale in December.

Analogue in Logan Square closed in July shortly after a shift in ownership.

Apart Pizza Co. in Edgewater closed earlier this year.

Arcade Brewery, which shared space with Ale Syndicate, announced its closure in December.

Authentaco in Noble Square closed in July.

B Bim Asian Eatery in Wicker Park closed in the fall.

Baffo, Eataly's fine-dining restaurant in River North, closed in May.

The Beer Bistro North in Lincoln Park closed in August, but the West Loop location remains open.

Belly Shack in Logan Square closed in December.

The Belmont Cafe, which took over Clarke's in Lakeview, closed in August a year after opening. Clarke's Diner reopened in the space with its original 24-hour menu. Ramenster, a Japanese eatery just across the street, also closed in the fall after less than a year in business.

Bistro Dre in Lakeview closed in the fall.

Blue Frog's Local 22 karaoke bar in River North closed in January after more than 25 years.

Brasserie by LM in the South Loop closed in March for renovations and is expected to reopen in 2018.

BreakRoom Brewery in Albany Park closed in May after a 14-month run.

The Brixton in Andersonville closed in August and was taken over by the now-defunct Tavern 750.

The Budlong, which replaced a short-lived Bunny the Micro Bakery in Lakeview, closed in September after just four months. The new Lincoln Park location opened in December, and the group has a stall inside Revival Food Hall in the Loop.

Bull & Bear in River North will close after a New Year's Eve party.

Bunny the Micro Bakery from Iliana Regan (Elizabeth) closed in April after opening in Lakeview in late January.

Cantina 1910 in Andersonville closed in August after less than a year.

The Cape Cod Room at the Drake Hotel in Gold Coast will close Dec. 31.

Carol's Pub honky-tonk karaoke bar in Uptown closed for the foreseeable future in September after its liquor license was revoked.

Catalpa Kitchen in Logan Square closed in July after less than a year.

Chef's Burger Bistro in Gold Coast closed in August.

Chili's River North location closed in the fall.

Citizen Bar, a rooftop in River North, closed after a decade in September.

Columbus' Curry in Wicker Park closed over the summer.

Costello's Sandwiches in Lincoln Square closed in January. The Roscoe Village location is still open.

Crabbby Kim's in North Center closed and was replaced by Reclaimed Bar and Restaurant in December.

Cy's King Crab Oyster Bar & Grill in River West closed in January.

DeLux Bar & Grill in River West closed over the summer.

Diner Grill, a beloved Lakeview greasy spoon in two converted streetcars, closed after a fire on Dec. 24, but ownership reportedly said the 77-year-old restaurant will be rebuilt.

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que in Lincoln Park closed in July.

Division Ale House in Wicker Park closed in September.

Doodle's Doughnuts in Old Town closed in September after seven months.

The Edge in Lincoln Park closed in January.

Embeya in the West Loop closed in June after almost four years.

Epic in River North closed in January.

Fairways in Lincoln Park closed in June, but its website says it will relocate in 2017.

Falafill in Lakeview closed in September.

Feast in Bucktown is closing at the end of the year after a 20-year run.

Finch Kitchen of Finch Beer Co., which opened in the BreakRoom Brewery space in Albany Park this summer, closed in December.

Fischman Liquors in Portage Park closed in July but is expected to reopen next year.

Five Guys' Lakeview location closed in September.

Fizz Bar & Grill in Lakeview closed in August.

Fornello Trattoria in Lakeview closed over the summer.

Franks 'n' Dawgs in Lincoln Park closed in June.

Gene's Sausage Shop in Belmont-Cragin closed in January after 30-plus years. The Lincoln Square location is still open.

George's Lounge in the South Loop closed in January to make room for a new high-rise building.

Halsted's Bar & Grill closed in February and reopened as Lark under the same ownership.

Hanami Sushi in North Center closed in the fall.

Hard Water Bar in Rogers Park closed in September.

Inspiration Kitchens, known for its social enterprise mission, closed its Uptown paid restaurant in July.

Itto Sushi in Lincoln Park closed in July.

Jerry's Wicker Park closed in September, but the Andersonville and Lincoln Square locations are still open.

Joe Fish in River North closed in March. Owned by Rosebud Restaurants, the group also took over the South Loop Artist's Cafe and renamed it Rosebud's Artist's Cafe.

Justin's in Lakeview closed in January after more than 30 years of business.

La Cocina Mexican Grill in the Loop closed in December.

Lao Shanghai, a Tony Hu restaurant in Chinatown, closed in summer. Hu, best known for the Lao Sze Chuan franchise, was under fire for wire fraud and money laundering and was charged in November.

Letizia's Fiore in Logan Square closed in April.

Local Root in Streeterville closed in March.

Loretta's Bake Shop and Cafe in the West Loop was reported closed in June.

Lure Izakaya Pub in Lakeview closed in June.

M Vie in West Town closed in September with plans to move to the South Loop.

Mamma Mia Restaurant in Belmont-Cragin closed earlier this year.

Mas in the West Loop will close on Dec. 31.

Mash Craft Kitchen and Patio, formerly the Bad Dog Tavern, in Lincoln Square closed in December.

Maxim's in the Loop reportedly closed in late spring.

Meat in Boystown closed in spring.

Meatball Hero & Pasta in Lakeview closed before its one-year anniversary in July.

Mercadito Kitchen inside the Talbott Hotel in the Gold Coast closed in January.

Mirador in Lakeview closed in January.

The Monarch in Wicker Park closed in September.

Mystic Celt in Lakeview closed in January.

Namo Thai Cuisine in North Center closed in October.

Newport Bar & Grill in Lakeview closed in July after 20 years.

Noodle Zone & Sushi Bar in Andersonville reportedly closed over the summer.

Oak & Char in River North closed in August.

Packed in Hyde Park closed in May after a four-month run.

Paladino's Pizza House No. 1647 in Bucktown closed in the fall.

Panz in Lakeview closed in October after six months.

The Peasantry closed in Lincoln Park in October.

Perennial Virant in Lincoln Park will close after New Year's Eve and reconcept next year as chef Paul Virant departs the Hotel Lincoln restaurant.

Perry's Deli in The Loop closed in September after more than 30 years.

The Parthenon, the Greektown birthplace of flaming cheese, closed in September.

Pi Gallery Bar in River North closed in spring.

Piggyback BBQ in the Loop closed two locations in the fall, while suburban Piggyback Tavern remains open.

Pleasant House Bakery in Bridgeport closed in May and reopened in Pilsen as Pleasant House Pub.

The original Pork Shoppe in Avondale closed in July, but the Andersonville location remains open.

Q-BBQ on the border of Lincoln Park and Lakeview closed in the fall.

Quay in Streeterville closed in January.

Red Door in Bucktown closed in December.

Red Ivy in Lakeview closed in April to make room for the Addison Park on Clark development near Wrigley Field.

Red Robin closed all Chicago-area Burger Works locations in October.

Reza's River North location closed in January.

Riques Cocina Mexicana in Uptown closed in July.

Rose Angelis in Lincoln Park closed in October after 25 years.

Rosebud Theater District in the Loop closed in September.

Salpicon in Old Town closed in November after more than 20 years.

Salt & Pepper Diner in Lakeview closed in May, reportedly to make room for the Addison Park on Clark development near Wrigley Field.

Sam's Red Hots in Bucktown closed in August after more than 70 years.

Sarks in the Park in Lincoln Park closed in September.

Seasons 52 in River North closed in spring.

Seven, The Den and Manhole, the latest club trio that moved into the former Spin Nightclub space on Halsted and Clark streets, closed in November.

Shabowl in Lincoln Park closed in December after less than a year.

Shiso in Old Town closed in September.

The Shrine in the South Loop closed in February after two shootings.

Smokey Hollow nightlife theater in River North closed quietly in late January after opening in 2015.

SpritzBurger in Lakeview closed in March.

Strings 2 in Lincoln Park closed in June with the possibility of reopening, but the original Chinatown location remains open.

Taverna 750, which moved to Andersonville from Boystown in August, closed after only a few weeks.

Tete Charcuterie in the West Loop closed in March.

Trattoria Isabella in the West Loop closed in September, alluding to a new location in the works.

Trinity Bar in Lincoln Park closed in July after a revamp.

Two Way Tavern in Logan Square closed in August after 46 years and will be replaced by Deadbolt.

Unite Urban Grill in Noble Square closed in March.

Veteran Tamale in McKinley Park closed in December after more than 70 years.

VIP Chinese in Albany Park reportedly closed in July.

Vivial in Lakeview closed in March after four months. Before reconcepting, it was Spencer's Jolly Posh Foods, a British grocery.

Vivo in West Loop closed in July after 25 years.

in West Loop closed in July after 25 years. Waffles Cafe, famed for the wonut, closed its Streeterville and Lakeview locations for good after reportedly losing its business license over unpaid debt.