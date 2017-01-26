13 food and drink festivals to heat things up this winter

Summer is still months away, but you can console yourself by enjoying one of Chicago's favorite warm-weather pastimes—festivals. We found 13 ways for you to shake yourself out of the winter doldrums by indulging at bashes devoted to beer, sausage, whiskey, ramen and more. With so much serious eating and drinking to do, the wait for April seems almost bearable. Some of these fests regularly sell out, so be sure to get your tickets early.

Winter Brew Fest

Winter Brew

When: Jan. 28 | 2-5 p.m. and 7-10 p.m.

Where: DANK Haus German American Cultural Center, 4740 N. Western Ave.

How much: $15 Tickets: lincolnsquare.org/winter-brew

The skinny: Fifteen Chicago breweries each show off at least two of their beers, including some limited releases, at the Lincoln Square Ravenswood Chamber of Commerce's sixth annual bash. Tickets include one beer and additional tastings are available for purchase along with food from The Northman and cocktails from Koval and FEW Spirits. Start the party early by attending the Winter Brew VIP Beer and Food pairing event from 7-10 p.m. Jan. 27 at Artifact Events (4325 N. Ravenswood Ave.), which includes tastings from five Ravenswood breweries and food from local restaurants ($50).

Chicago Ale Fest

Chicago Ale Fest – Winter Edition

When: Jan. 28 | Noon-4 p.m. and 6-10 p.m.

Where: Navy Pier's Aon Grand Ballroom, 600 E. Grand Ave.

How much: $50-$60; $20-$25 for designated drivers Tickets: chicagoalefest.com

The skinny: A spinoff of the festival that's run the past two summers at Buckingham Fountain, this inaugural bash includes beers from Half Acre Beer Co., Pipeworks Brewing Co. and more than 150 other American craft brewers. You can also grab a bite from food trucks including The Roost Carolina Kitchen and Pierogi Street and enjoy an all-vinyl DJ playlist.

Cider Summit Chicago

When: Feb. 11 | 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 4-8 p.m.

Where: Navy Pier's Aon Grand Ballroom, 600 E. Grand Ave.

How much: $35 Tickets: cidersummitnw.com

The skinny: Taste your way around the world at the fifth annual event, billed as the region's largest cider festival. There are more than 150 ciders to try, plus a cider cocktail lounge, food samples and a cider challenge where you can vote for your favorites.

Polar Beer Festival

When: Feb. 11 | Noon-4 p.m.

Where: Rock Bottom Brewery, 1 W. Grand Ave.

How much: $40 Tickets: polarbeer2017.brownpapertickets.com

The skinny: Who says you can't have a rooftop party in February? Bundle up and brace yourself against the cold by tasting 50 strong ales provided by more than 25 breweries, plus an appetizer buffet. If you get too chilly, you can visit the indoor warming space and get another drink. A portion of the proceeds benefit the Illinois Craft Brewers Guild.

SausageFest

When: Feb. 11 | Noon-4 p.m.

Where: Haymarket Pub & Brewery, 737 W. Randolph St.

How much: $55 Tickets: eventbrite.com

The skinny: The West Town brewpub shows off 15 of its housemade sausages and five guest meats from Kimski, Links Taproom and other spots. Sausage is paired with artisanal cheeses and more than 20 beers and ciders. Expect to see some of their rare cellar beers on tap.

Chicago Pizza Party

When: Feb. 11 | 2-9 p.m.

Where: Ravenswood Event Center, 4011 N. Ravenswood Ave.

How much: $20. Tickets: chicagopizzaparty.com

The skinny: This first-time bash has 19 restaurants putting their pies on the line. Eat your way through the competition, sample beers from local breweries and enjoy a party atmosphere complete with games, a photo booth and DJs. BomboBar supplies the dessert, serving bombos and hot chocolate.

Chicago Whiskey & Wine Festival

Chicago Whiskey & Wine Festival

When: Feb. 18 | 1-5 p.m.

Where: Joe's Bar, 940 W. Weed St.

How much: $40-$60 Tickets: eventbrite.com

The skinny: Whiskey Wine & Moonshine is back this year with a new name and venue. Try more than 40 varieties of booze and vote for your favorites. Joe's Bar will also be selling food and other drinks.

River North Whiskey Festival

When: Feb. 18 | 1-4 p.m.

Where: Old Crow Smokehouse, 149 W. Kinzie St.

How much: $50-$60 Tickets: eventbrite.com

The skinny: Whether you prefer bourbon, scotch or other forms of whiskey, you can taste your way through 50 varieties from distilleries including Jim Beam, Blaum Bros. and Chicago Distilling Co.

Ramen Fest

Ramenfest

When: Feb. 19 | Noon-3 p.m.

Where: Urbanbelly, 1400 W. Randolph St.

How much: $75-$150. Tickets: ramenfest2017.brownpapertickets.com

The skinny: The third annual competition brings together 20 chefs including Stephanie Izard and Giuseppe Tentori to vie for votes from judges and hungry ramen lovers. Admission includes a taste of every variety of ramen plus two drinks. Proceeds benefit Inspiration Kitchens.

Frost Fest Craft Beer Festival

When: Feb. 25 | 1-4 p.m. and 6-9 p.m.

Where: Halsted Street and Waveland Avenue

How much: $35; $10 for designated drivers Tickets: eventbrite.com

The skinny: A 5,000-square-foot heated tent hosts up to 2,000 revelers for a day of drinking featuring beer and cider from 50 producers from around the country. The third annual event also features music from DJ X-tasy so you can dance away the chill.