The 13 best new restaurants of 2016

Prince, David Bowie, Muhammad Ali and Gene Wilder died. Donald Trump grabbed America by the biscuits, and Brangelina broke up. While Russian hackers can uncover just about anything, Becky with the Good Hair is technically still at large. Things didn’t go so well in 2016. Unless, like me, you ate out over 200 times this year. (Some were admittedly McDonald’s runs. McRib season, y'all.) After months of painstaking research, I’m happy to report that Chicago’s dining scene is going strong. We got another top-notch sushi joint, several upscale Chinese restaurants and a few big-time new chefs to keep an eye on. Of all the restaurants I visited this year, these were the truly stellar experiences.

Additional reporting by Eat & Drink editor Morgan Olsen and nightlife reporter Heather Schroering.

Naoki Sushi

2300 N. Lincoln Park West 773-868-0002

If you like sushi and Al Capone, you’ll certainly love this Lincoln Park sushi spot from the folks at Lettuce Entertain You. Not only does Naoki have some of Chicago’s best raw fish and architecturally composed sashimi plates, but the only way to get to the speakeasy-like dining room is via a gangster-style sashay through the Intro kitchen. Once inside, you’ll commit crimes against your waistline, sucking down irresistible delights such as truffle-perfumed chawanmushi egg custard swimming in soulful dashi broth or an entire lobster split and ready for dipping in citrus-infused ponzu. —Michael Nagrant

Snaggletooth

2819 N. Southport Ave. 773-899-4711

For too many years, your grocer’s seafood case has been peddling a lie in the form of vacuum-sealed mushy orange lumps they call cured salmon. But Jennifer Kim (Blackbird, Nico Osteria) and Bill Montagne (C Chicago) changed all that earlier this year with a new neighborhood venture in Lakeview. The duo’s technical precision results in translucent slivers of fish that glow with the radiance of freshly polished gems. The texture is silky and the taste so clean you won’t yearn for a schmear of cream cheese, which would only block the brilliant flavors anyway. —M.N.

Kimski

960 W. 31st St. 773-890-0588

The Bridgeport newbie’s tagline is “Slamming Korean and Polish together.” Every time I read this, I admittedly think it’s a restaurant specializing in international porn. And if you’ve seen their gigantic Polish sausage topped with kimchi slaw and soju mustard, they kind of are. While everything here is a melding of Korean and Polish cuisines, the fast-casual spot within Maria’s Packaged Goods & Community Bar is much more than a sexual metaphor. Not to be missed are the Kopo Wangs, a dish that tastes like something out of a Buffalo Wild Wings if your Polish grandfather owned the franchise and smoked the offerings on his backyard Weber. —M.N.

Lena Brava

900 W. Randolph St. 312-733-1975

They recently recast Dos Equis’ “Most Interesting Man in the World,” but I don’t think they got it right. They should have selected Rick Bayless, ageless wonder, yoga master and godfather of regional Mexican cuisine. Everything Bayless does—including the launch of this wood-fired seafaring Mexican restaurant in the West Loop—turns to gold. I’ve long been the kind of guy who would travel to the ends of the earth for tacos al pastor, but now that Bayless serves a smoky flaky cod version here, I can see myself forsaking pig and going full-on pescatarian. —M.N.

Imperial Lamian

6 W. Hubbard St. 312-595-9440

As the year progressed, my fellow food critics were not as fervent as I about this upscale Chinese restaurant in River North. I suspect it’s because many of the plates don’t trace their origin and authenticity to the deepest corners of Sichuan. But the hand-pulled noodles left me chuffed at their chew, and the soup dumplings burst with badass broth. Other plates, like the barbecue sauce-lacquered ribs, are sweet and salty but also subtle and complex with lilting tea smoke, the kind of touch you’d expect from a high-end chef. —M.N.

Duck Duck Goat

857 W. Fulton Market 312-902-3825

Lamian’s cuisine stole my stomach, but Stephanie Izard’s answer to Chinese in the West Loop stole my heart with movie-set-quality pieces and gorgeous interior design. The food—especially lip-numbing fried Chongqing chicken and a mountain of fried rice stuffed with an ocean’s bounty of seafood—is pretty killer too. —M.N.

Roister

951 W. Fulton Market

In this line of work, people often ask us where to go for special occasions, birthday dinners, anniversary celebrations, what have you. And for the past few months, the first name out of my mouth has been Roister. I’m certain you’ll find the Alinea Group’s addition to the West Loop on just about every top restaurant list released this year. The space itself orbits around an open-concept kitchen with a smoldering hearth. And the food—my God, the food—is extraordinary. Don’t leave without trying the whole chicken prepared three ways and the aged cheddar rillettes. —Morgan Olsen

Honey’s

1111 W. Lake St. 312-877-5929

Yes, the name, which is more befitting of a truck stop diner, is a little cheesy. But like at truck stop diners where waitresses fawn all over you and call you “sweetie” even if you happen to be a nasty, angry human, the service at Honey’s in the West Loop is attentive and warm. The stylish bar and dining room are only outdone by the intricately minimalist plates from chef Charles Welch. —M.N.