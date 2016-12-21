14 Chicago bars open Christmas Day

You don’t have to spend Christmas Day alone when you can hang out with none of your closest friends at a handful of bars that will leave the light on for you. From a complimentary Chinese buffet and hot toddies to a drag show and rock ’n’ roll Christmas party, these 14 bars are open Dec. 25.

Slippery Slope

2357 N. Milwaukee Ave. 773-799-8504

Chinese takeout and Christmas go together like antagonism and your drunk aunt, but the Logan Square bar’s Misfit Christmas invites you to dine in with a complimentary Chinese takeout buffet. 7 p.m.–2 a.m. No cover.

Hopleaf Bar

5148 N. Clark St. 773-334-9851

Some liquor stores may be closed, but this Uptown favorite is there to ensure no one is deprived of craft beer cheer. 6 p.m.–2 a.m. (bar only)

Kit Kat Lounge and Supper Club

3700 N. Halsted St. 773-525-1111

Christmas is about giving, so bring a canned good donation for Heartland Health Outreach and get half-off the Lakeview bar’s holiday martinis ($14 before donation) and prix-fixe dinner menu including a martini ($50 before donation). Sip cocktails such as Frosty’s Going Down with vanilla-flavored vodka, marshmallow fluff and cream garnished with chocolate and a marshmallow snowman. 5:30 p.m.–2 a.m.

Replay/Elixir

1509 W. Balmoral Ave. 773-654-1751

The Andersonville arcade bar and cocktail lounge opens at 5 p.m. for Christmas dinner, which can be purchased for a prix-fixe price ($39.99) or a la carte, and cocktails including hot buttered rum ($9) and Italian coffee ($8).

Lark

3441 N. Halsted St. 773-799-8968

Cozy up by the Lakeview bar’s fireplace with spiked housemade hot chocolate ($7, $4 without liquor) or a spiced cranberry and bourbon hot toddy with apple-cinnamon syrup ($7). 5–11 p.m.

Bangers & Lace

1670 W. Division St. 773-252-6499

While “bangers” aren’t an option (kitchen’s closed), there’s still plenty of “lace,” aka the beer foam that sticks to the side of your squeaky-clean glass, to be had at this Wicker Park craft beer bar. 7 p.m.–2 a.m.

Delilah’s

2771 N. Lincoln Ave. 773-472-2771

Lincoln Park’s beloved punk rock bar hosts a “Star Wars” holiday special at 6 p.m. with $3 pints of Genesee cream ale and pours of house Christmas whiskey. Scott Cisek spins good ole rock ’n’ roll at 9 p.m. 4 p.m.–2 a.m.

Lotties Pub

1925 W. Cortland St. 773-489-0738

The Bucktown bar hosts its 13th annual Rock ’n’ Roll Christmas with music-related giveaways, including a guitar, $3.50 Heineken, $5 Rumple Minze and $5 Rumple Minze hot chocolate. Guests can also bring a coat to donate to Salvation Army. 6 p.m. No cover.

Smart Bar

3730 N. Clark St. 773-549-4140

Get down to underground house jams from Michael Serafini, The Black Madonna and Garrett David at the weekly Queen! hosted by original club kid Jojo Baby and Lucy Stoole, Shea Coulee and Imp Queen. 10 p.m. $10.

Headquarters Beercade

213 W. Institute Place 312-291-8735

It wouldn’t be Christmas without Mortal Kombat and pinball … I guess. Sip on craft beer and housemade spirit infusions at the River North arcade bar. 7 p.m.–2 a.m.

Exit

1315 W. North Ave. 773-395-7250

Punk doesn’t stop for Christmas and neither does Exit. 9 p.m.–4 a.m.

Underground Wonder Bar

710 N. Clark St. 312-266-7761

Have a groovin’ Christmas at the River North club with Katie Kadan (10 a.m.–midnight) and Hurricane Reggae Band (12:30–3:30 a.m.), or jump on stage at an open mic with Jon Spiegel (7–10 p.m.). Sunday specials include $4 Red Stripe and $6 Bloody Marys 5 p.m.–4 a.m. $10.

GMan Tavern

3740 N. Clark St. 773-549-2050

One of Wrigleyville’s only non-sports bars offers $5 drafts and holiday cocktails and good tunes, per usual. 7 p.m.–2 a.m.

Kingston Mines

2548 N. Halsted St. 773-477-4646

The Lincoln Park venue is all about booze, blues and barbecue with performances by Brian Jones (6 p.m.), Linsey Alexander Blues Band (9:30 p.m.) and Claudette Miller Blues Band (10:30 p.m.). 6 p.m.–4 a.m. $12 after 8 p.m. Tickets: kingstonmines.com

